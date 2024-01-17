The Kerikeri Mission Station’s Vallota lily is back in flower after many years.

A floral blast from the past has made its presence felt after years - and years - of lying dormant in the garden of Kemp House and the Stone Store, two of New Zealand’s oldest buildings.

Staff at the Kerikeri Mission Station couldn’t believe their eyes when they spotted a flowering bright red Vallota lily late last year that hadn’t been seen in bloom for at least nine years.

The sudden blooming of a flower under the impressive pink camellia tree behind the Stone Store left everyone stunned in the best possible way, says property lead Liz Bigwood.

“This is a bit of a mystery to be honest. Helen Baker, our longest standing volunteer who is very familiar with the garden, is the person who spotted the lily.

“Paula Cotterill, our wonderful gardener, can’t recall the plant flowering in the past. We have no idea why it should have chosen to flower now after years of keeping such a low profile in our garden - but we’re delighted that it has. It might be that everything has aligned with the weather conditions and the lily has just decided to make itself known again.”

Although there is no recent recollection of the Vallota – also known as a Scarborough Lily – a quick search of the history books revealed roots possibly going back to as early as the 19th Century.

“We suspect that much of the garden originates with Sophia Kemp who worked hard to establish the flower garden in particular,” Bigwood said.

“Sophia, who died in 1914, was known for growing flowers for use in the Sunday services at St James Church, a short walk up the hill.”

Her daughters, Charlotte and Gertrude, continued to manage what Sophia established and carried on the tradition of supplying flowers for church.

“An article on the garden written three months after the death of Gertrude Kemp in 1951 reveals a little more information. The article talks about the love Gertrude and her sister Charlotte - who lived in Kemp House at the time - had for their family garden, which included fruit trees and a wonderful variety of flowers including roses, gladioli, rhododendrons and of course Vallota.”

The lilies can be red, orange, yellow or occasionally pink or white, and thrive in warm, sheltered, frost-free spots. Typically they grow to a height of about 60cm.

“We understand that they tend to flower in late summer or early autumn – which just adds to the mystery of our lily flowering in late spring and early summer,” she said.

“Either way, though, we’re delighted to see it coming back into prominence again.”



