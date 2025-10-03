From the beautiful forests of the Trounson Kauri Walk near Kaikohe to the coastal charm of the Langs Beach Scenic Reserve Walk in Waipū, there’s a trail for every taste and fitness level.

In Northland, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to great places to go for a walk or run.

Personal favourites of mine include the Whangārei Falls Track, Mt Manaia, and the Smugglers Bay Loop, each offering stunning views and a great workout.

One of Whangārei’s greatest features is our beautiful harbour and town basin.

The Hātea Loop – Huarahi o te Whai, which runs alongside the Hātea River – is a fully accessible 4.2km loop and is popular with walkers, joggers, and families.

Every Saturday at 8am, a community of walkers and runners participates in Parkrun, a free 5km fun run and walk, open to everyone. The event starts at Port Rd just under Te Matau A Pohe bridge. Register at parkrun.co.nz/Whangarei.

For those looking to take things up a notch, there are several athletics and running clubs across Northland who welcome new members of all ages and abilities.

Whether you’re training for an event or just want to stay active, joining a club can offer motivation, structure, and a sense of community. Visit athleticsnorthland.co.nz/clubs to find the club nearest you.

Walking and jogging are free, simple, and fun, and Northland provides the perfect backdrop.

Sport Northland also hosts a series of running and walking events throughout the year, designed to help people challenge themselves and build up to longer distances.

The highlight of the calendar is the Northland Waste Kerikeri Half Marathon, taking place this year on Saturday November 22.

This iconic event, which began in 1983 thanks to the Kerikeri Striders Club, has grown into Northland’s largest half-marathon. The course starts just outside Ōkaihau and finishes in the heart of Kerikeri, winding through rolling countryside. After a gentle climb, the course becomes a mostly downhill run and is an ideal half-marathon course for first-timers or those chasing a personal best.

If you’re not ready for a half-marathon, the event’s Visual Technology Flying 5km lets you experience the final stretch and soak up the festive finish line atmosphere, complete with live music and local food.

For more information on the Sport Northland Run/Walk Series and the Northland Waste Kerikeri Half Marathon, visit: sportnorthlandevents.co.nz.

Exercise improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, supports joint mobility, and boosts mental wellbeing.

Sport Northland also offers Green Prescription, a free, six-month healthy lifestyle programme designed for adults, helping build sustainable habits around physical activity and nutrition. Ask your doctor or practice nurse about a Green Prescription or contact us directly at 0800 ACTIVE (0800 228 483) or email grx@sportnorth.co.nz for more information.

So, what’s stopping you?

Whether you’re just starting or ready to complete your first half-marathon, there’s never been a better time to head out. Walking and jogging are free, simple, and fun, and Northland provides the perfect backdrop. You don’t need fancy gear or elite physical fitness, just a comfortable pair of shoes and the willingness to take that first step.

Let’s take a stand against sitting down. Lace up your shoes, grab a friend, and hit the trail. Your body, mind, and community will thank you.