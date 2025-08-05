Let’s keep Northland beautiful: A friendly reminder not to litter on our state highways

The Fulton Hogan NOC Cyclic maintenance team picking up rubbish strewn on the highway

Illegal rubbish dumping along Northland’s state highways is becoming an increasingly frustrating and unpleasant issue — and it’s one that affects us all.

From food scraps and broken bottles to full rubbish sacks and even household items like mattresses… our maintenance contractors — and at times, concerned members of the public — are spending increasing amounts of time cleaning up messes that simply shouldn’t be there.

It’s not just unsightly — it’s dangerous, costly, and disheartening for everyone who takes pride in keeping our roads safe and tidy.

In some instances, the cost of cleaning up illegally dumped rubbish has reached thousands of dollars. That’s money and time that could be better spent improving our roads and enhancing the travel experience for both locals and the many visitors who come to enjoy this beautiful part of the country.

We’re asking everyone to do their part. If there’s no bin available, please take your rubbish home with you. And if you witness illegal dumping, report it to NZ Police or call NZTA on 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49). While our contractors cannot issue fines directly, they can report issues to the local council who have the authority to do so.