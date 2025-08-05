Advertisement
Let’s keep Northland beautiful: A friendly reminder not to litter on our state highways

By Steve Matene
Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

The Fulton Hogan NOC Cyclic maintenance team picking up rubbish strewn on the highway

Opinion by Steve Matene
Waka Kotahi/NZTA System Manager, Maintenance & Operations, Northland

Illegal rubbish dumping along Northland’s state highways is becoming an increasingly frustrating and unpleasant issue — and it’s one that affects us all.

From food scraps and broken bottles to full rubbish sacks and even household items like mattresses… our maintenance contractors — and at times, concerned members of the

