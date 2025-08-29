Advertisement
Legendary Northland fisherman Cliff Barnes’ dramatic sea survival story

By David Hastings
Northern Advocate·
9 mins to read

Cliff Barnes has spent his life having adventures off the Northland coast. Photo / Clarissa Hastings

Hook, Line and Misadventure is the rollicking story of Cliff Barnes and his exciting life fishing off the Northland coast.

Cliff reckons he used up his nine lives during his career.

One of them was spent when his boat Concord hit the rocks and sank at the Hen and

