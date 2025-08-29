“We couldn’t get it off. The next minute, whoop, we’re up the rocks. Up on the side. We slid down and the swell picked the boat up again and it came down straight on its bottom, bang on the rocks for the second time.”
Such was the force of the impact that Cliff went over the side into a mass of big kelpy weed.
“It was slammed on the rocks one more time, and this time I managed to climb back up on the boat.”
Fortunately, the boat righted itself and Cliff grabbed an oar and pushed it away from the deadly rocks.
“It got outside the swell line. I had a look inside the hull, I thought, ‘uh, oh, it’ll be sinking’. There were big dents in the hull.
“Then I hopped over the side and had a look at the prop. What had been a 17 or 18-inch prop had gone down to that much,” he says, indicating that the propeller was now less than half its original size.
What’s more it was crumpled and twisted. But that wasn’t the half of it.
He also found that the drive shaft had no proper support beneath the waterline and there was a crack where the shaft had been welded on.
Even worse, the steel rudder was twisted and bent so much that it was now useless.
Cliff was thinking fast. Despite the damage, the Concord was still moving.
“It made a helluva shuddering noise when I let the clutch down and let her idle, but we did get quite a way away from the Chicks towards Ngunguru.”
What he needed was a plan to improvise a rudder. He did this by using the tyres that he kept on the boat as fenders.
“I put some tyres out the back, tying up tyres, so I could move them across from one side to the other.
Cliff estimates it had taken about three minutes from the “bang” to the moment the Concord disappeared beneath the sea. But then it popped back up again because it had an air lock in the bow which was poking four or five feet above the water.
Just before it went down, Cliff had heard a weather forecast for freshening northerlies and he used this information to size up their position.
There were three options.
The first was to stick to their original plan and row northward to Ngunguru. The second was to tack westwards or northwest towards the closest land, Whangārei Heads.
The third was let the wind carry them south.
The first option was clearly out of the question. Not only were they facing the strengthening headwinds, but they would have to row too far.
Having ruled out options one and three, he thought again about option two and he calculated that, in due course, the tide would turn and help them on their way to the Heads.
“The tide was going out but when it was coming back in, I thought, ‘we’ve got a chance of hitting the harbour entrance at some time in the early hours of the morning’.”
With the Concord’s bow still bobbing up out of the water, they began to row.
After four hours, Cliff had chafed the skin off his butt and with the wind starting to blow the tops off the waves, he was so tired that he had to stop rowing and leave them vulnerable to the rising sea.
“We’ll just have to see if we can persevere until dawn,” he was thinking.
Fortunately, that was not necessary because in their darkest hour they were rescued by a trawler, the Tasman Star, skippered by Colin McDowell.
They hooked a tow line onto the bollard on the Concord’s bow and began towing it towards Whangārei. It was a slow and perilous journey because they needed to keep the bow standing vertically out of the water.
If it tipped, they risked losing the air pocket in which case it would sink after all and possibly drag the Tasman Star down with it.
“It would have been dangerous for everybody on board,” says Cliff, “so we just pulled it in slowly. We were just waiting for the tide, the incoming tide”.
The ordeal still had a long way to run, however, because the tow rope kept breaking and it was Cliff who had to keep going over the side to re-attach it.
“I hopped on and off the boat all night long, a couple of times changed ropes over, because the ropes were chafing through, a lot of strain on doing that, pulling a boat.
“So, in the end I got a bit of chain out to it and wrapped that around it. I’d been over the side half a dozen times through the night into the dinghy.”
They caught the incoming tide about seven or eight o’clock in the morning and crawled their way up the harbour and, four or five hours later, arrived at Whangārei.
They manoeuvred the boat to the water’s edge where it was lifted onto dry land with a crane. Among the welcoming party were a reporter and photographer from the Advocate, and their story appeared later that day, splashed on the front page.
“Fishermen row praam 6 miles to Heads after cray boat goes down,” said the headline.
By the time the crane hauled the Concord out of the water, says Cliff, he had gone 40 hours without sleep.
“But you’re young …” he says as he puts it all down to experience.
At the time he expressed optimism despite everything. He told the reporter he was off to have a beer.