Covid disruptions have played a part in a drop in the amount paid in legal aid fees in Northland.

Covid disruptions have played a part in a drop in the amount paid in legal aid fees in Northland.

Covid disruptions have resulted in less public money being spent on legal aid representation in Northland compared to previous years, but a leading lawyer cautioned there would be a bounce back when the next set of figures are released.

Just over $10 million of taxpayer money was spent on legal aid representation in Northland in the financial year to the end of June 2022 - down from $12.6m in the preceding 12 months.

In Budget 2022, the Government provided more than $148m over four years so more Kiwis were eligible for legal aid and to cover the cost of existing demand for the service.

Hourly rates for legal aid lawyers were raised by 12 per cent from July last year, and the debt repayment period and the eligibility threshold for those receiving legal aid representation increased from this year.

The Ministry of Justice spent $10.1m, GST-inclusive, on sole practitioners and law firms in Northland in the year to June 2022.

Kaikohe-based Tukau Law, which specialises in litigation pertaining to foreshore and seabed and Treaty of Waitangi claims, received $1.2m in legal aid payments - the highest amount in Northland between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Daniel Watkins, also based in Kaikohe, was the second-highest earner ($912,224), while Thomson Wilson Law in Whangārei received $852,619.

Just over $10 million was paid to legal aid lawyers and law firms in Northland in the year ending June 2022.

Northland Criminal Bar Association co-chairman Wayne McKean said legal aid payment invoices were often issued months after work have been done, which may affect payments made during a particular financial year.

But Covid-19, which led to courtrooms across the country being closed or restricted, meaning fewer cases heard, no doubt played a significant part in court operations, he said.

“The lockdown in 2021 shows a big drop-off in payments in the year ending June 2022 because, as you know, Covid caused huge disruptions, [and] many trials were aborted or put off.”

McKean said he has noticed an improvement in legal aid services as a result of more budget allocations, which meant better access to justice for those who previously could not afford legal fees. He said while the legal aid payments for the last financial year were down on previous years, the figures for the year ending June 2023 would bounce back.

Legal aid is Government funding to pay for a lawyer for people who cannot afford one, and need one in the interests of justice. People who get legal aid may have to repay part or all of the funding.

In some cases, some or all the legal aid debt a person incurs can be written off if they cannot repay it.

Security on legal aid debt can be put on assets such as a house or a car.

Hourly rates for lawyers doing criminal, civil and family cases under the legal aid scheme at present range from $92 to $159 an hour.