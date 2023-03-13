Large parts of Far North still without census papers a week after Census 2023 date

Census 2023 can be completed online — but you need a 12-character code printed on the census pack, which was supposed to be delivered to letterboxes around New Zealand ahead of Census Day on March 7. Photo / Bevan Conley

Census forms have yet to reach large areas of the Far North one week after the official Census 2023 date.

Everyone in New Zealand was supposed to complete a census form on Tuesday, March 7, with the papers delivered to most dwellings around the country in the preceding weeks.

Many residents living north of Kāeo, however, have told the Advocate they had not yet received a census pack.

People spoken to who had missed out as of March 13 live in Kaitāia, Ahipara, Mangōnui, Coopers Beach, Taipā and Taupō Bay.

Forms were delivered in South Hokianga, but North Hokianga residents have reportedly not received theirs.

While the census can be completed online, doing so requires a 12-character access code which is included in the census pack delivered to letterboxes.

The Advocate’s email and phone inquiries to the Census 2023 media team since March 9 were unanswered as of Monday.

Stats NZ did, however, release a statement on March 1 saying the collection of census forms would be extended in areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stats NZ chief executive Mark Sowden said the agency had worked closely with key partners leading census collection in Northland, the Bay of Plenty and Te Tairāwhiti, including iwi collectives, to understand community sentiment about doing the census.

“Giving people the time and space they need to respond to the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and recent flooding is the priority, alongside producing census data that will play a critical role in the recovery of the areas impacted by the cyclone.”

People in cyclone-affected areas would be given a time extension to complete the census, with on-the-ground support until June 1 where needed, and more time to do the census online.

There would also be more community-led initiatives and mobile collection points encouraging people to take part, Sowden said.

The statement made no mention of when forms would be delivered or why some areas in the Far North hardest hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, such as South Hokianga, had received census forms while areas that had escaped relatively lightly had not.

Population figures derived from the census are used to inform a wide range of Government decisions, including funding for schools and health services.