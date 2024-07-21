The trial against skipper Lance Goodhew was heard before Judge Philip Rzepecky in the Whangārei District Court. Photo / Michael Craig
Skipper Lance Goodhew faced a single charge of breaching his duties as a worker on the fishing boat Enchanter and, in doing so, exposing individuals to a risk of death or serious injury which went to a four-week judge-alone trial.
A group of friends hired the Enchanter for a game fishing trip to the Three Kings Islands in March 2022.
The boat capsized at North Cape, killing Geoffrey James Allen, 72, Michael Patrick Lovett, 72, Richard Eldon Bright, 63, Mark Keith Walker, 41, and Mark Kenneth Sanders, 43.
A skipper who decided to leave a fishing spot and travel home in weather conditions that resulted in the death of five men, has been found not guilty.
Lance Goodhew of Coopers Beach, faced accusations of failing his responsibilities as a skipper, directly linked to the deaths of five men on his boat.
Today the 59-year-old was in tears as he hugged his counsel and thanked them for their work after the verdict was delivered.
The men had spent three days fishing at the Three Kings Islands before heading south to North Cape, where a 10-metre rogue wave capsized their boat on March 20, 2022.
On the day of departure, MetService issued a gale warning predicting rough seas, strong winds and poor visibility. However, Goodhew relied on the PredictWind app, which was criticised during the trial for its infrequent 12-hourly updates.
The trial brought by Maritime New Zealand lasted for four weeks before Judge Philip Rzepecky at the Whangārei District Court.
Judge Rzepecky reserved his decision which was delivered today before a gallery of Goodhew’s supporters.
Pilditch reflected on his cross-examination of experienced master mariner Bryan O’Kane, who relayed the base of the defence case in a few words.
“It’s the nature of the industry ... You get caught out absolutely because, at a level, you can’t tame the ocean. It’s not always predictable,” Pilditch recalled O’Kane saying.
The nature of the sea was a core element that could not be overlooked in the tragic outcome, Pilditch said.
“No one can control and influence the sea. It is unpredictable.”
Judge Rzepecky decided he could not be certain Goodhew could have predicted a rogue wave would appear, evidence he believed was clear through the trial.
“Based on observations and scientific evidence, I cannot be sure the presence of a wave was reasonably foreseeable and after considering all the evidence I cannot be sure that a reasonably careful mariner should have decided to stay.
“I’m not satisfied the prosecution has proven its case in respect to the single charge. I therefore find him not guilty and the charge is dismissed,” Judge Rzepecky said.
