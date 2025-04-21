“It is part of the history of the town, brings a sense of pride and provides a place for connection within the town.”

Category 2 buildings are classed as heritage-type buildings of historical or cultural significance and value.

Wigglesworth said while there were other public buildings like the church and marae, the hall was a neutral space for everyone.

“That is one of the reasons people are proud of it and wish to preserve it … We have also had an upturn in usage, there is a need for it.”

Council head of infrastructure Tanya Proctor said it had applied for more funding for renovation works than was granted.

The total funds available – including funding budgeted by the council – were not enough to proceed with the work, she said.

“At the time the project cost $1.67 million and we applied for a grant of $676,175.”

The hall needed to be re-piled, the kitchen and bathroom replaced, and fire compliance needed to be brought up to code. The structural integrity of the main hall trusses needed improving, the lean-to roof needed refixing, the interior and exterior walls required recladding, and the cord in the double-hung windows were to be replaced.

Proctor said upgrading the kitchen and bathroom facilities would protect and conserve the structure for the future.

“The building is of historic value to the community and this project will allow for the restoration and protection for a site of significance to our history.”

FNDC head of infrastructure Tanya Proctor says the council had applied for more funding than was granted.

Proctor said the community would have improved public access when the hall was restored.

She believed people would be able to learn and experience more of the hall’s history.

“A historic building in good condition will bring enthusiasts to Kohukohu.

Proctor said buildings such as the Old Bank Managers House and library, and Clendon House in Rāwene would complement a visit to Kohukohu.

Basic maintenance for the hall would continue and urgent repairs would be addressed.

“It is considered a priority for preservation as a heritage building and a significant community asset,” Proctor said.

“The intention is to preserve the hall in line with the Community Development Plan developed with the Kohukohu community.”

If the council could not secure the funding needed for renovations, it would seek community feedback on an alternative option, she said.