“That is one of the reasons people are proud of it and wish to preserve it … We have also had an upturn in usage, there is a need for it.”
Council head of infrastructure Tanya Proctor said it had applied for more funding for renovation works than was granted.
The total funds available – including funding budgeted by the council – were not enough to proceed with the work, she said.
“At the time the project cost $1.67 million and we applied for a grant of $676,175.”
The hall needed to be re-piled, the kitchen and bathroom replaced, and fire compliance needed to be brought up to code. The structural integrity of the main hall trusses needed improving, the lean-to roof needed refixing, the interior and exterior walls required recladding, and the cord in the double-hung windows were to be replaced.
Proctor said upgrading the kitchen and bathroom facilities would protect and conserve the structure for the future.
“The building is of historic value to the community and this project will allow for the restoration and protection for a site of significance to our history.”
Proctor said the community would have improved public access when the hall was restored.
She believed people would be able to learn and experience more of the hall’s history.
“A historic building in good condition will bring enthusiasts to Kohukohu.