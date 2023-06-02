It is Queen's Birthday weekend no more after the coronation of Charles III as King last month. Photo / Mark Large

From enjoying a high tea to cruising local markets, there are many ways to make the most of our first King’s Birthday weekend in more than 70 years. Check out the Advocate’s guide for tips on keeping yourself entertained this long weekend.

For the kids

Go ice skating in Whangārei Heads

Be prepared for a cool but not cold disco ice skating experience at Parua Bay School on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The state-of-the-art artificial ice rink is part of the Ice Skate Tour travelling around the country.

Tickets cost $9 for those under 16, and $12 for those 16 and above. Family ticket options are available. Helmets and gloves - compulsory for kids - are provided at no charge.

To book visit www.trybooking.com





See Kiwi Birds at Kiwi North

For the animal lover in your family. Kiwi North, Museum & Heritage Park offers viewings of kiwi in a special nocturnal kiwi house as well gecko spotting.

The Maunu site has a small indoor museum, as well as an outdoor heritage park, so families can learn more about the local history.





Swing through the trees at Glenbervie Forest

Check out the treetop playground of Adventure Forest. Zipline from tree to tree through the obstacle course, balance on tightropes, swing into nets and traipse wobbly bridges.

Bookings are essential for the park, located at 160 Maruata Rd, Glenbervie. Visit adventureforest.co.nz for more information.





For the active

Rev your engine at Whangarei Motorcycle Club’s opening weekend

The Ruakākā Motorcross Park will host a weekend of racing on Sunday and Monday for A, B, and C classes - no licence needed.

Renew your membership and ride the track before the first round of the Hopper Construction Winter Series.

For more information visit the club’s Facebook page.





Enjoy fast-paced views at the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park

A trail in the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park.

The park is located in the beautifulBay of Islands. Tracks for all levels - including family-friendly courses - are available in the Waitangi Endowment Forest.

Pack a lunch to picnic at the top where you can enjoy sea views. Rent bikes on-site or take your own. For more information visit ridewaitangi.nz.





For music lovers

Hit the right notes at beginner music classes

Whangārei band What the Folk? is hosting two workshops on Monday at the Whangārei Central Library for people keen to expand their musical prowess.

From 3.30pm, an hour-long, small group instruction will introduce you to a world of traditional instruments. Learn the role of various melody (fiddle, mandolin, whistle) and rhythm instruments (guitar, bodhran) along with basic techniques.

From 5pm to 6.30pm learn more about folk tunes, techniques, and etiquette. Build a repertoire of music played at pubs, festivals, community centres and campfires around the world.

All instruments and ability levels are welcome, please bring your own instrument.

A $10 koha is suggested.





Travel the world through song

Join in a free Mediterranean-themed community singing workshop on Saturday in Ngunguru.

Learn not only about healthy vocal production, breath, tone, rhythm and harmony but also enjoy singing with others.

Singers of all levels are invited to join song leader Tui Mamaki from 2pm to 5pm at 1879 Ngunguru Rd.

Numbers are limited to 40 per workshop so register by emailing tuimamaki@gmail.com





Groove to live music

Cover band Raise the Bar will be crooning tunes at The Pioneer Bar & Restaurant in Waipapa on Saturday from 8.30pm.

For those in or near Poroti, head to the local tavern at 7.30pm on Saturday to check out Northland rock ‘n’ rollers Kurfew. A fire show will take place at 7pm before the band takes to the stage.

Juanita Bassett performs with covers band Kurfew. Photo / Peter de Graaf

For market lovers

Gift shop at the Mangonui Craft Market

Head down to the Mangonui Hall from 9am to 1pm to go craft hunting at this free indoor market.

A huge range of goodies are on offer - local olive oil, kauri products, jewellery, knitting, kids’ hats, handmade cards ... the list is endless!





Check out Kaurihohore’s community market

Bask in the lovely rural setting Kaurihohore - just six minutes’ drive north of Kamo - where you will find a trove of treasures by local stallholders.

On offer will be: produce, plants, home baking, honey and crafts, including jewellery, knitted and crocheted baby clothes and wraps, soaps, candles, leather products, artwork, turned wooden items, calendars, pot plant holders - and more!

Fuel up at the cafe on-site or enjoy the sausage sizzle.

The Monday Market is an initiative from Kaurihohore Church to build relationships within its communities.





Hit the streets of Waipū

Waipū is a small town with a big heart and an even bigger outdoor street market. With more 150 stalls to browse, there is sure to be something to tempt everyone.

From 9am to 2pm, the Waipū Street Market will take over not only Main St but also Caledonian Park, Celtic Barn and the Coronation Hall.

No matter the weather, the town’s biggest winter market yet will still go ahead. A small request - please leave your pets at home.





Try something different

Manta Watch Short Film Screening

Discover Aotearoa’s gentle giants at a New Zealand Manta Watch film screening hosted at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre at 6pm on Monday.

Learn about the elusive oceanic manta ray through the 25-minute film’s phenomenal footage and interviews with researchers.

A manta ray glides at Poor Knights Islands. Photo / Glenn Edney Te Wairua O Te Moananui Ocean Spirit Trust

The exclusive screening is an opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness about these highly intelligent, globally endangered, gentle giants.

After the credits roll, Manta Watch NZ Founder Lydia Green will participate in a Q&A session with audience members.

Tickets are $10 from www.eventcreate.com





King’s Birthday high tea on the Tutukaka Coast

Get a taste of the royal life by booking a table to enjoy a high tea buffet at Māra at Oceans.

From noon on Sunday, diners can indulge in macaroons, sponge cake, scones, club sandwiches and many other English staples.

The lunch fit for a king costs adults $40, and $20 for children under 12.

To book email: mara.atoceans@gmail.com or phone (09) 553 3246.





Take a class on how animals learn and the best way to train them

Anyone interested in dogs and horses can take up this opportunity provided by The Grooming Lounge & Daycare in Whangārei to hone their knowledge about animals.

At 9am on Sunday a full-day interactive workshop begins where participants - pet owners to professionals - can understand why animals do what they do and the best way to teach them.

Learn how horses - and dogs - make sense of the world at the King's Birthday workshops. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Another workshop takes place the following day at Whangārei Riding for the Disabled in Barge Park. This time, current or wannabe trainers immerse themselves in theory, activities and hands-on training with horses and dogs - the animals are provided.

Each day costs $80 or $150 for both and can be booked at clickertraining.co.nz/whangarei2023





Adopt a cat

Helping Paws in Mangawhai is having an adult cat adoption day on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm.

Find your new furry family member among the 80 cats in need of forever homes who you can meet at 92 Pebblebrooke Rd.

Around 80 adult cats are looking for their forever homes. Photo / 123RF

All cats are desexed and microchipped; have had a first vaccination; come with 30 days’ pet insurance and an adoption pack that contains food and other treats to get you started.

Adoption fees are $150. For more information visit Helping Paws on Facebook.





Check out the He Kākāriki Pōwhaitere exhibition

A new exhibition at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds opens on May 28 and will be held through King’s birthday weekend until mid-August.

The exhibition He Kākāriki Pōwhaitere is at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi Exhibition Gallery and features the works of 19 taiohi Māori artists.

The exhibition is the first milestone of the artists’ time in Toi Ngāpuhi’s youth-focused two-year Māori arts programme Tai o Hī Tai o Hā.

The programme holistically develops the skills of aspiring young Māori artists, placing their unique Māori identity as the cornerstone for success. Visit www.waitangi.org.nz