“There are three and four-week olds, they’re really young.

“We’ve [staff] been taking them home ourselves to get them out of the centre and socialise them. It’s been hard.

“They need socialising with other animals and people.

“We are so full with puppies – it’s just a matter of finding people.”

Tana said there’s also been a “huge demand” for pet food to help animal owners who are unable to afford it.

She appealed to the public to approach the SPCA for help with desexing and pet food, rather than dumping their unwanted puppies.

“People don’t know they can come to us for help.

“Rather than the public finding them, they can come to us for help instead of dumping them somewhere.

“If they can keep the puppies until they’re off mum at least, we can help rehome them. I don’t think people know.”

Many of the animals that end up in SPCA centres need extra care, treatment and socialisation before finding their new forever home.

Some of the puppies taken in by the SPCA have been dumped on the side of the road and found in the bush by people on bush walks.

Foster parents give pets a temporary home to recover, administer medication, play with them and show them what it is like to live in a home.

Research also shows that when animals are cared for in foster homes, it’s less stressful for them.

Foster families have all costs covered by the animal welfare charity including food, bedding, toys, and any veterinary treatment.

Meanwhile, SPCA is currently waiving the adoption fees on some animals.

Until July 21, animals who have been at any of its centres for more than 40 days will be prioritised for adoption in a zero fees campaign.

Nine dogs and cats have had their adoption fees waived at the Kerikeri branch.

SPCA animal services general manager Corey Regnerus-Kell said waiving the adoption fee for a select group of animals acknowledges the extra care they may require.

“These animals have waited a while to find a place to call home.

“We hope we can match them with people who can take over their care and give these animals the life they deserve.”

If you’d like to help foster a puppy, call the Kerikeri SPCA on 09 407 7515 or 0800 428 464 or visit www.spca.nz

