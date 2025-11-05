Advertisement
Kerikeri playwright revives 1970s musical as dying wish

Jenny Ling
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Kerikeri’s Valerie Harris has revived a popular musical she wrote and performed in the 70s after an encouraging conversation with her granddaughter.

A Northland octogenarian is realising her dying wish to see her musical performed one last time after an encouraging chat with her granddaughter.

Retired Kerikeri playwright Valerie Harris, 81, has revived a popular musical she wrote and performed in Auckland and the South Island more than 50 years ago.

