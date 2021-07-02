Keep away from fire hydrants, firefighters caution motorists

A fire parked over a fire hydrant on Second Ave forced firefighters to draw water from another hydrant when a villa caught fire. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Vehicles parked over fire hydrants prevented firefighters from timely access to water after a villa in central Whangārei went up in flames.

Although the problem was not widespread across Northland, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said people trapped in burning houses could die if hydrants were blocked by parked vehicles and firefighters had to wait for appliances to arrive with water.

Two hydrants along First Ave in Whangārei could not be accessed when firefighters arrived to fight the villa fire about 12.30pm on Thursday. It forced firefighters to wait for a fire engine with a bigger hose to draw water from a hydrant on Central Ave.

The Northern Advocate checked out the fire hydrants along the Avenues yesterday and found three vehicles — one on First Ave and two on Second Ave — parked over hydrants.

The problem appeared more common on streets closer to town as workers looked for free parking.

FENZ assistant area commander for Whangārei/Kaipara Graeme Quensell said some motorists were genuinely unaware of the fire hydrants while others seemed to believe they would not be needed, or they would not be caught by parking wardens.

"If a fire breaks out ... and people are inside, firefighters need to get in there quickly and with limited water they'll have to try to stop the fire from spreading elsewhere.

"It could be catastrophic if water sources are blocked."

Quensell said the problem was exacerbated with parking congestion on the side streets near towns and cities.

Graeme Quensell says motorists should park well clear of fire hydrants to enable firefighters to access water in emergencies. Photo / Michae Cunningham

Police were investigating the fire on First Ave after fire investigator Craig Bain determined it was suspiciously lit.

Bain said the house was unoccupied and had no power.

"The fire was confined to one room and had been burning for some time because the roof ceiling and the panels were gone. I am trying to figure out what ignited the fire."

On Thursday afternoon, Bain said a crew had to be brought back after the fire in parts of the villa re-ignited.

While bringing the fire under control, firefighters also fought to protect neighbouring properties while a large number of people flocked to watch.

The villa was estimated to be more than 100 years old and the new owner, who bought it about two years ago, had planned to demolish it and build two new houses.