Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Kauika Rd residents welcome Whangārei District Council sewage system investigation

3 minutes to read

Avenues' residents (pictured) will be happy to see funding confirmed for an investigation and design for an improved sewage system in the area. Photo / File

By:

Multimedia reporter, Northern Advocate

Residents of a Whangārei suburb affected by sewage overflows are welcoming confirmed funding for further investigation and design into a wastewater upgrade for the area.

In August, the Northern Advocate reported the concerns of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.