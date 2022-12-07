One person was taken to hospital after a robbery and assault on Three Mile Bush Rd in Kamo. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A person has been assaulted during a robbery at a house in Kamo.

Police responded to the incident around 8.30am today, after receiving reports of people entering a residential address on Three Mile Bush Rd.

One person was assaulted and was transported to hospital where they are currently in a stable condition.

“At this stage, our enquiries are in their very early stages to determine the circumstances,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information which may assist Police is asked to contact us via 105, quoting job number P052852920.”

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



