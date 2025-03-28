Vestas turbines, which will be used at Kaiwaikawe Wind Farm in Northland.
Northland’s first wind farm will put Kaipara on the map for having the second-highest structures nationwide after Auckland’s iconic 328m Sky Tower.
Twelve 206m tall turbines are to be the feature of the $287 million Kaiwaikawe Wind Farm located 12km northwest of Dargaville.
The turbines will be the largest in the country and will allow the 77-megawatt wind farm to generate enough renewable electricity to power about 27,000 homes – the equivalent of the Far North’s households.
The turbines will be transported in shipments nearly 100m long from Marsden Point to the site more than 110km away.
Those also present for the ceremony included Northland MP Grant McCallum; Danish manufacturer Vestas, which is supplying its V162-6.4 MW wind turbines for the first time in New Zealand; Pāmu, Northpower Kaipara District Council and local iwi Te Roroa.
Hamilton said the ceremony was a chance to recognise everyone who has been involved so far.
Watts was pleased to see the renewable energy project move into its next phase.