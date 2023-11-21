A contractor cuts into the Kaitāia mosaic wall ahead of the area being developed into a town square

It’s the end of one era and the start of another in Kaitāia with the demolition of the mosaic wall in Commerce St under way.

The wall, made up of mosaic tiles made by about 500 people in 1997, is being removed to make way for a new town square - the final stage of the wider Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Open Spaces Project - and the tiles from the wall will be incorporated into the project.

But not everybody is happy about the removal of the wall, with artist Jen Ray, who created the project in 1997 and fought hard against its removal, saying it’s clear that the community board and Far North District Council had little respect for community art.

“It took 500 people to make an artwork to be proud of - and five people to destroy it - I’m gutted,” Gay said.

She launched the Save the Mosaic Mural campaign as an appeal to the community to save the “community taonga” outside the old Pak’nSave site in Commerce St, and a petition launched to save the artwork drew more than 750 signatures in a few days.

Artist Jen Gay (left) and supporters who started a petition to save the mosaic tile wall in Kaitāia.

Gay helped design and supervise the project in 1997 that she said involved about eight schools and 500 locals.

“The original project took six months to complete and has not been vandalised, nor has it faded in the 30 years since,” Gay said.

“But you can’t fight city hall.”

However, a Te Hiku Revitalisation Project spokesperson said the mosaic tiles will be stored and re-purposed at a later date within the beautification project and the goal is for the town square to become a multipurpose space that can be used for a variety of activities.

Anglican Archdeacon Fran Hokianga blessed the site on November 14 ahead of the demolition.

The spokesperson said work on the community-led revitalisation project will see 20 metres of the former Pak’nSave car park blocked off to vehicles and transformed into a town square for central Kaitāia.

“Parking will remain behind the town square. The aim is to create a people-focused outdoor space with bollards at entrances to prevent vehicles entering. The goal is for the town square to become a multipurpose space that can be used for a variety of activities.”

Work has started to demolish the mosaic wall in Kaitāia’s Commerce St, with the tiles to be incorporated in the wider Te Hiku Revitalisation Project

Local construction firm, OS Construction, will be the lead contractor, with support from other local subcontractors, including Laser Electrical which will install smart poles around the space that combine lights, security cameras, power, and Wi-Fi.

Stonecraft Construction will be responsible for removing the much-loved mosaic tiles on existing walls.

“These will be stored and re-purposed at a later date within the beautification project. Stonecraft Construction will also design and build a water feature for the square.”

The spokesperson said residents will begin to see progress on the new town square before Christmas with the addition of native plantings, tables and seating with shade umbrellas. Future amenities will include a bike stand, and room for mobile food carts. It is hoped that a café will be built on the site.

“Wherever possible, pedestrian access will be maintained during construction process to ensure pedestrians can still access Commerce St from the remaining car park area behind the work site.

“The award-winning Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Open Spaces Project has helped transform Kaitāia, Awanui and Ahipara by installing 81 infrastructure, art and placemaking developments. The Kaitāia town square project will be co-funded by Kānoa, the government’s Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, and the council, which has secured funding through the Long Term Plan this year.”

The Te Hiku Open Spaces Revitalisation Project got $7 million of Provincial Growth Fund money.



