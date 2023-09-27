Long-time Shackleton’s Pharmacy owner Eric Shackleton, right, hands over the traditional pharmacists mortar and pestle to Richard Brown, who has taken over the store and will run it as Brown’s Community Pharmacy.

Long-time Shackleton’s Pharmacy owner Eric Shackleton, right, hands over the traditional pharmacists mortar and pestle to Richard Brown, who has taken over the store and will run it as Brown’s Community Pharmacy.

It’s the end of an era for one of Kaitāia’s longest running businesses and the start of a new chapter, as Shackleton’s Pharmacy becomes Brown’s Community Pharmacy.

The new dawn was marked with long-time “Shackies” owner Eric Shackleton handing over the ceremonial mortar and pestle to new owner Richard Brown.

‘’In a heartfelt tribute to our cherished local icon, Eric Shackleton, we honour his wish for a new era starting in 2023,’’ the new owners said.

‘’Eric is now retired and has asked that the pharmacy move on from using the Shackleton’s name. With deep respect, we transition to Brown’s Community Pharmacy while continuing the community service that has been the purpose of this pharmacy from the start.

‘’As Brown’s Community Pharmacy embarks on a fresh chapter, we also embrace the historical tapestry that binds us and what better time to delve into the history of our community pharmacy, where the journey traces all the way back to 1915.”

The story began with Thomas F. Valentine, who started the establishment in 1915, leaving in 1919. He came to Kaitāia from Otago and Martinborough.

■ 1919–1922: Charles Robinson took over, having previously worked in Auckland after arriving from England.

■ 1922–1932: Walter Hounsell succeeded Robinson and continued until 1932. Walter, who served as an ambulance officer during WW1, was wounded and invalided home.

■ 1932–1933: American pharmacist/optician Charles Garbutt moved the pharmacy across the street to its present location but also introduced modern amenities, like electric lighting generated by an in-house generator.

■ 1933–1966: Mark Hammond hailed from Napier and worked in Whangārei and saw the pharmacy’s growth align with the increasing population of Kaitāia. Hammond extended the building and even lived on the premises with his family. In 1962, Les Gleave, who came from Picton and later lived in Hawera, Taranaki, came to work in the pharmacy and bought the business in 1966.

■ 1966-1979 In July 1973, Eric Shackleton joined the pharmacy and acquired shares in 1976, becoming the sole owner in 1979 when Gleave unexpectedly died.

■ 1979-2010 In 2010, Shackleton sold shares to Garvin Shackleton, Richard Brown, Raewyn Taaffe and Erin Collings. In 2015, Brown left and acquired another pharmacy in Kaitāia.

■ 2010-2017 Eric and Garvin Shackleton, Taaffe and Collins remained dedicated to the pharmacy, with Eric acting as a locum pharmacist. The business retained the trading name of Shackleton’s Pharmacy when he changed hands in 2017 to Atif Malkonyan and Peter Shenoda.

■ 2021: Covid-19 changed the face of society worldwide and its impact is still being felt today. The pharmacy continued to support and help our community through it all.

■ 2017–2021: April 2021 marked another significant juncture as Richard and Trish Brown took ownership and rebranded it as Brown’s Pharmacy, trading as Shackleton’s Pharmacy.

■ 2021–2023: Today, as the store steps into this new chapter, while embracing the fresh energy of this transformation the new owners also fondly honour the many years that defined Shackleton’s Pharmacy.



