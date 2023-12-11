Kaitāia’s Christmas decorations along Commerce St are usually up before the annual Christmas parade but confusion this year meant the decorations were still not up for the parade. Photo / Myjanne Jensen �

It wasn’t the Grinch that prevented Kaitāia’s Christmas decorations being put up this year, but safety concerns and confusion over requirements for the festive flags and wreaths.

However, it’s hoped that the decorations would still be up in time for Christmas, with the Kaitāia Business Association and Far North District Council working on it.

Kaitāia’s Christmas decorations - flags and wreaths on street lights along Commerce St - are usually up in time for the town’s Christmas Parade, but were absent from this year’s event due to some confusion and concerns over the weight of the decorations.

And while some festive cheer is absent from Kaitāia this year, it’s hoped a solution can be found so they can be up in time for the big day.

Calvin Thomas – Northland Transportation Alliance General Manager, said after receiving a late application on November 24 to erect the decorations, the council provided Kaitāia Business Association (KBA) with permission to attach single flags to nine light columns along Commerce St.

‘’This additional loading is in line with design specifications provided by the light column manufacturer. Attaching further decoration to these poles could make them unstable in high winds creating the potential for pole failure,’’ Thomas said.

‘’The application from KBA also included a request to mount Christmas wreaths to 11 other streetlight columns of varying age and condition. The council was initially told the wreaths would weigh 22kg each. This was later revised to 12.6kg each. A visual inspection and non-destructive test of these columns confirmed for the council that further structural assessment must be undertaken before permission can be granted to attach wreaths to these poles.’’

He said the council is in contact with streetlight manufacturer’s structural engineer for advice on adding additional loads to the streetlight columns in their present condition. The council hoped to complete a structural assessment by end of last week.

‘’Rather than being the Christmas Grinch, council staff have worked hard to ensure that some decorations can be erected along Commerce St in time for the festive season. However, our priority must always be to ensure that the health and safety of residents is protected,’’ Thomas said.

‘’Last summer, our district was hit by multiple severe weather events including high winds. Those events underline the potential danger posed when adding additional loads to streetlight columns when that exceeds design specifications.’’

KBA Chair Josh Kirby is hoping for some follow up from FNDC this week in regards to the structural assessment which was supposed to be done last week, and whether or not this work will be carried out in time for Christmas.

‘’We have held off on putting up the single flags on the approved poles in case we got approval for the wreaths so they could be done at the same time by our installer,’’ Kirby said.

‘’It’s our hope that FNDC can get this work completed in time for Christmas, as we’d love to brighten our town up ready for the festive and summer season.’’



