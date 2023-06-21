Kaitāia’s SPCA centre closed temporarily at the start of June due to health and safety concerns, but no date has been set for its reopening. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

SPCA is thanking its foster families for taking in pets while its Kaitāia centre is “temporarily closed” due to health and safety concerns.

But the organisation had no set date for reopening the centre and the concerns that led to it shutting were ongoing, SPCA area manager Margaret Rawiri said.

When asked when the SPCA would reopen a centre in Kaitāia, such as within the next month, three months, six months or longer, Rawiri said: “At this point we do not have an answer to this question.”

She said the centre was temporarily closed as a precautionary health and safety measure, and those concerns with the leased site remain.

“We cannot provide any further details (of the specific issues holding up the centre being reopened) at this point.”

SPCA transferred 40 animals out of the Kaitāia centre and 15 animals were already out with its “wonderful Kaitāia foster parents” and have stayed with them.

“Since the temporary closure, we haven’t needed to take any animals from the Kaitaia area, but have been receiving calls requesting help with pet food and advice which we are still able to assist with,’’ Rawiri said.

SPCA was asked how many animals from Kaitāia and surrounds have been put down since the Kaitāia centre closed?

“At SPCA, we deal with the most vulnerable, sick and injured animals coming to our care. We acknowledge that in certain circumstances, if there are no other viable options after health and temperament assessments, it may be necessary to euthanise an animal who is not rehomeable. While this is a heartbreaking decision every time for our staff, it is often the best outcome for the animal. We are opposed to the euthanasia of healthy and behaviourally sound companion animals in New Zealand and no animals would be euthanised as a result of a centre closure. Each euthanasia decision goes through a panel decision,” she said.

Rawiri said SPCA would like to thank its Kaitāia foster parents, as well as the Kerikeri team and community for welcoming the animals transferred and doing their best to find them forever homes.

“If anyone has an animal welfare concern, we’d absolutely encourage them to contact us through the appropriate channels so we can offer support.’’

People from the area who need to contact SPCA should phone 09 408 2965 (the Kaitaia branch number that has been diverted to Kerikeri) or 0800 428464 for animal welfare concerns. Any stray dog concerns should be directed to the Far North District Council on 0800 920 029.