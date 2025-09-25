Advertisement
Kaitāia Seventh Day Adventist Church hit by three break-ins

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Kaitāia's Seventh Day Adventist Church has been broken into not once, not twice but three times in the last three months.

A Kaitāia church was unable to provide food for the community last Thursday after it was targeted in yet another theft – the third in three months.

Seventh Day Adventist Church pastor Shane Harper said the community had been left shocked and disappointed that anyone would take such measures

