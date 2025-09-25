The thieves also took two large three-person kayaks, which were used by local youth.

The church was forced to not operate its weekly Wellness Hub after car seats and free food for the community were also stolen, Harper said.

The Wellness Hub operates every Thursday from 9am until midday and is normally open for anyone in the community who might need food or clothing.

The carpet was ripped back and the battery stolen from the Kaitāia Seventh Day Adventist Church during one of three recent break-ins.

But last week, Harper said they were forced to say: “Sorry folks, we’ve got nothing.”

“When I got the message [about the theft], I was like ‘Oh, not again’.”

The irony was that if the people had just come in and asked for aid, the church might have been able to help, he said.

Harper wasn’t sure if it was the same culprits, but said it looked as though they were using similar methods to break in.

He approached the Advocate because he wanted to warn the community and hoped speaking out would deter future thefts.

Harper pointed out it would be difficult to miss two large kayaks being stolen.

“You kind of wonder, did someone see something?”

Despite the setbacks, Harper said the church community was resilient and determined to continue providing for its community.

The garden shed was broken into and two lawnmowers were stolen during one of the thefts.

But after being targeted three times, the church was now looking at installing surveillance cameras and other methods to deter would-be criminals.

The community had responded to the incidents with an outcry of positive feedback and support for the church, Harper said.

“Just acknowledging what we do as a church, serving the community.”

They were still in the process of fixing the van, he said.

The police said they were aware of three burglaries and were following lines of inquiry into the latest, which happened sometime between September 14 and September 17.

Far North area response manager Senior Sergeant Richard Garton said two kayaks, a petrol mower, a starter battery and food items were taken in the latest burglary.

Earlier break-ins happened between July 31 and August 7, and on August 19.

Garton said police had exhausted all available lines of inquiry into the two earlier incidents.

He said police filed both reports pending any further relevant information being received.

Garton confirmed lawnmowers, a petrol can, two spades and a weed eater were among the items stolen in the first burglary.

Then on August 19, police were told additional items, including a bucket with a weed-eater cord, two-stroke engine oil, a chainsaw, a shovel and a garden fork were missing.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for the church and police have spoken with them around further measures they could take to prevent further offending.”

He said measures such as CCTV cameras could act as a deterrent.

Garton encouraged anyone with information to contact police online or by calling 105 quoting file number 250917/1420.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.