The Kāitaia branch of SPCA has closed temporarily over health and safety concerns. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Kaitāia’s SPCA branch has closed temporarily due to health and safety concerns.

SPCA area manager Margaret Rawiri said the centre, which is off North Rd, has temporarily closed as a precautionary health and safety measure.

Rawiri said a recent evaluation of the leased premises established the site is no longer a suitable working environment for staff, or an appropriate shelter environment for the animals.

‘’All animals have been transferred to Kerikeri and Whangārei centres and staff will be working offsite while assessments take place,’’ she said.

SPCA could not reveal any more at this stage and is expected to talk further next week.

The nearest SPCA centre is in Kerikeri, more than an hour’s drive away from Kaitāia or almost two hours from Houhora.

However, Lloyd Wilkie, owner of Top Vets Kaitaia, said he didn’t believe the short-term closure would cause any animal welfare issues in the area.

Wilkie said the company worked closely with SPCA and is going to help with housing animals and other areas until it reopened.

‘’Animal welfare is very important, but this shouldn’t cause any big issues. It’s a small community here and we need to work together on issues like this,’’ he said.

Rawiri said people from the area who needed to contact SPCA should ring 09 408 2965 (the Kaitāia branch number that has been diverted to Kerikeri) or 0800 428464 for animal welfare concerns. Any stray dog concerns should be directed to the Far North District Council on 0800 920 029.

While SPCA would not go into what the health and safety issues were, it’s understood to involve drainage issues. It’s not clear, at this stage, if Kaitāia SPCA would reopen at the same location.



