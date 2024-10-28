One of the gardens displayed in the Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled’s annual garden safari weekend on November 9-10 with 11 wonderful gardens to explore

Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled is gearing up for a major fundraising event that promises to deliver some colour into the lives of those taking part.

Most gardeners enjoy nothing more than the chance to see what others have done with their little, and not so little, patches in paradise, and for the genuinely nosy there is no better chance to do that than over the Kaitāia Riding for the Disabled garden safari weekend.

This year’s safari offers 11 properties from just south of Kaitāia to Takahue and Victoria Valley over the weekend of November 9-10, each of them offering something different, from a food forest to a garden complete with the added attraction of expertly placed sculptures.

What they all share is meticulous maintenance, a broad range of plants, from established trees to those whose major contribution is colour, and imagination.

The one thing most gardeners will admit to seeking is inspiration, and these properties offer that in spades, (no pun intended), however much room might be available. For those who are only just embarking on their gardening journey, there will be ample opportunity to see what thrives in the Far North’s climate and soils, and how huge varieties of species and cultivars can be combined to create a stunning effect.