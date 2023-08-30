Wheelchair model Haroldene Pene with "Out of the Blue", a Kaitāia design team’s entry into this weekend’s Dargaville Wearable Arts contest

A Kaitāia design team is looking forward to the appearance of their design Out of the Blue featuring a wheelchair model, in the Dargaville Wearable Arts contest this weekend.

“Win or lose we hope to change people’s perceptions of those who use a wheelchair for whatever reason,” said designer Lois Stather-Dunn.

“We hope our model Haroldene Pene will be seen as the beautiful independent woman that she is. After the first rehearsal on Sunday we can give the insider’s view that the standard of all 30 entries in the festival is excellent, a feast for the eyes and ears, with live music, lights and sound.’’

The contest starts on Friday and runs through to Sunday at the Pioneer Rugby Park.

”We are the only entry from the Far North,” Debbie Lane, another member of the team said.

“We think the shows will be a great outing for whānau interested in art, design, music and dance and we would definitely appreciate local support,” said Reg Payne, another member of the design team. The fourth team member, Sue Foster, will not be able to attend the event.

The competition between wearable arts creators is framed this year by a fantastical vision inspired by the works of Lewis Carroll, creator of Alice in Wonderland. Down the Rabbit Hole will be brought to life with advanced digital projection, sound design, performance and staging, to provide a vivid canvas for the artists’ works.

Tickets can be bought at www.iticket.co.nz/events/2023/may/dargaville-wearable-arts



