Former Kaitāia teacher, and now constable Tui Baker, says patience, a sense of resilience, and a passion for community are some of the attributes needed to be a police officer.

Former Kaitāia teacher, and now constable Tui Baker, says patience, a sense of resilience, and a passion for community are some of the attributes needed to be a police officer.

Patience, a sense of resilience, and a passion for community – these are the qualities that Kaitāia constable Tui Baker identifies as essential for a successful career with New Zealand Police.

With years of policing experience, Baker highlights the importance of transferable skills from her hobbies of fishing and rugby that have enhanced her role as an officer and hopes her experience will inspire others to join the force.

“The determination, resilience, and tenacity required in rugby, coupled with the patience, intuition, and perceptiveness needed in fishing, are transferable skills invaluable to police work. These activities teach us to absorb our surroundings, and persist, even under challenging circumstances,” Baker said.

During her time in the police, Baker, a former schoolteacher, has dealt with a wide range of situations, each requiring a unique approach. Her role in the public safety team requires her to be active in the community, responding to 111 calls, and ensuring public safety. It’s a role that requires adaptability, much like fishing and rugby.

“You have to stay focused, and you need to respond quickly to changing situations. Whether you’re responding to an emergency call or trying to reel in a big catch, it’s all about staying calm and making the right decisions,” she said.

However, being an officer is not just about responding to emergencies. It’s also about being part of the community and making a positive impact.

“My community is my place and my people. I joined the police to be able serve and protect my people. My fulfillment comes from creating change within the environment I grew up in.”

In her role as a constable, Baker has also had the opportunity to support new officers, a role which combines her previous experience as a teacher with her current role.

Kaitāia police constable Tui Baker hopes to inspire others into a career in the force as away to help their communities

“I support new constables on the frontline while they work through their probation period. It’s a really rewarding part of my job, and it’s great to be able to use my teaching skill in this way,” she said.

Despite the intensity of the job, Baker said police work is flexible, enabling her to balance her work with her family life as a mum-of-four, and her hobbies.

“Where else do you get four days off to go fishing? And when you do late shifts, you can fish all morning and then go to work. Where else can you do that?”

For those considering a career with police, Baker stresses the importance of never giving up.

“If you want it, you’ll get it. It’s hard work, but it’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever had.”

For more information on joining New Zealand Police, visit newcops.govt.nz.



