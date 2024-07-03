Some of the main award winners at the recent Kaitāia College Senior Ball.

Some of the main award winners at the recent Kaitāia College Senior Ball.

Kaitāia College’s seniors transformed the school into an ‘Ancient Garden’ for their recent school ball.

The school hall was transformed into an ‘Ancient Garden’ on June 29 for the annual ball, thanks to the senior council, spending many hours after school and during the weekends over the previous fortnight in preparation for the evening.

The school said a special thanks also goes to staff members Dennis and Diane Waipouri.

Nicco Parsonson was crowned the King of the recent Kaitāia College Senior Ball with Raiatea Greenland as the Queen.

Altogether 160 students enjoyed music from DJ 4 You and a roast spit meal prepared by Lloyd and Nastasha Johnson.