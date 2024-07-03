Advertisement
Kaitāia College transforms into ancient garden for senior ball

Some of the main award winners at the recent Kaitāia College Senior Ball.

Kaitāia College’s seniors transformed the school into an ‘Ancient Garden’ for their recent school ball.

The school hall was transformed into an ‘Ancient Garden’ on June 29 for the annual ball, thanks to the senior council, spending many hours after school and during the weekends over the previous fortnight in preparation for the evening.

The school said a special thanks also goes to staff members Dennis and Diane Waipouri.

Nicco Parsonson was crowned the King of the recent Kaitāia College Senior Ball with Raiatea Greenland as the Queen.
Altogether 160 students enjoyed music from DJ 4 You and a roast spit meal prepared by Lloyd and Nastasha Johnson.

Relentless Photography captured the night, along with school photographer Lee Gamble, and a photo booth was also on hand for students to enjoy provided by Far North Photo Station NZ.

Beautiful flowers were presented to the winners of the night, from Essentially flowers, along with sashes from DD GOLD.

The Kaitāia College Senior Ball saw Nathaniel Vemoa crowned as the Prince of the ball and Maya Turnbull the Princess.
Kaitāia College Senior Ball category winners:

King: Nicco Parsonson

Queen: Raiatea Greenland

Princess: Maya Turnbull

Prince: Nathaniel Vemoa

Cutest Couple: Shayla-Jade Ansley and Lochie Thompson

Best Dress Female: Annalys Riddle

Best Dressed Male: Nicco Parsonson

Kaitāia College Senior Ball’s Best Dress Female was Annalys Riddle and Best Dressed Male Nicco Parsonson.
The cutest couple at the Kaitāia College Senior Ball were Shayla-Jade Ansley and Lochie Thompson.
