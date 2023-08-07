Students at Kaitāia College’s Senior Ball were on cloud nine. Photo / Lee Gamble Photography

Kaitāia College senior students have enjoyed another successful CAB (Senior Ball) at the school, with the theme for last month’s CAB ‘cloud nine′.

The senior council spent many hours in their own time planning and preparing and setting up for this event, which saw over 200 students fill the hall for a night of music and dance, with the sounds provided by local DJ Venom.

Voting by the students on the night ended in the following results:

Cutest Couple went to Te Ariki Abraham and Cohan-Jayde Christensen.

Prince went to Ash Lucich.

Princess went to Zamara Marshall (shared with Ngarimu Parslow).

King was Izaiah Dunmore and Queen was Jessica McCarthy.

The best-dressed male was Nicco Parsonson and the best-dressed female was Tyler-Jaye Hakaris.

