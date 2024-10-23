The school went into lockdown this afternoon. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Kaitāia College was placed into lockdown for a period this afternoon after reports of fighting and trespass as parents came onto the campus.

In a notice on the school website, school leadership said all students, staff and persons on-site were safely accounted for.

“Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions.”

“A notice will be going out to parents/caregivers tonight to provide some more information on what has occurred today.”

Police said they were in attendance after receiving a report of a person trespassing around 1.30pm.