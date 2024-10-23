Advertisement
Kaitāia College in Northland out of lockdown after fighting and trespass with parents coming on site

Brodie Stone
The school went into lockdown this afternoon. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Kaitāia College was placed into lockdown for a period this afternoon after reports of fighting and trespass as parents came onto the campus.

In a notice on the school website, school leadership said all students, staff and persons on-site were safely accounted for.

“Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions.”

“A notice will be going out to parents/caregivers tonight to provide some more information on what has occurred today.”

Police said they were in attendance after receiving a report of a person trespassing around 1.30pm.

“Members of the public may observe a police presence in the area while the incident is resolved,” a spokesman said.

In a Facebook notification around 1.50pm, the school notified parents that they would continue providing updates where possible.

“Kaitāia College has gone into lockdown because of fighting and parents coming on site,” the post stated.

“Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and students’ safety at risk.”

“All further updates will be provided on the school website.”

A reporter on site observed several parents and students waiting outside the school gates which appeared to be closed.

