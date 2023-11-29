Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby, Craig Aspin, and Kāitaia Glass & Aluminium worker Shayna Kitchen, and Sheryl Hansford. Kitchen is one of two KBA scholarship winners for 2023.

The standard of applicants at this year’s Kaitāia Business Association’s Trainee and Apprentice Scholarship was so strong two scholarships were awarded.

KBA chairman Josh Kirby said the association normally only made one award a year, but this year’s applicants were so strong they both deserved scholarships of $1200 each.

“The Kaitāia Business Association would like to congratulate Shayna Kitchen, from Kaitāia Glass & Aluminium, and Ngawaiata Reihana, from Top North Sports & Spinal Physiotherapy, the recipients of the Kaitāia Business Association’s annual trainee and apprentice scholarship for 2023,’’ Kirby said.

“We generally only award one scholarship a year, but our select panel felt strongly that both applicants were well deserving, and that a full scholarship each would be a fantastic outcome.’’

Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby, with Shaveran Naicker, and Top North Sports & Spinal Physiotherapy worker Ngawaiata Reihana, and Sheryl Hansford. Reihana is one of two KBA scholarship winners for 2023.

He said the scholarship programme is a great way to help local businesses to hire and develop talent and create career opportunities within the area.

‘”We’re excited to support these two deserving winners. We’d like to thank all those who submitted an application this year, and we hope to see more applications for the 2024 scholarship when it opens. Special thanks to our scholarship select panel, Shirley Neho (Kāitaia Civil Construction), Sheryl Hansford (North Planner), and Rose Vazey-Davis (Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Takoto).

