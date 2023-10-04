The dark clouds over the future of Kaitāia Airport have dissipated, with iwi Ngāi Tokato signing a deal that guarantees the airport for at least the next 35 years. The deal is critical for the economic future of the Far North, Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby says.

Having Kaitāia Airport’s future guaranteed for the next 35 years is critical for the area’s long-term transport security and economic development, a Kaitāia business leader says.

But improving safety and security in the town’s CBD was also crucial for business and the community to flourish.

The country’s northernmost airport was saved from closure in August after iwi successfully negotiated a deal that would keep it operational for the next 35 years. The deal also prevented an occupation of the airport site planned for just days later.

Since 2016, Far North District Council has leased the airport land month by month, and council-owned company Far North Holdings Ltd operates the airport. The lease arrangement was due to end in June this year but was extended by six months.

The airport’s future was secured after an agreement was reached in which Ngāi Takoto would buy the disputed Crown-owned land and then place it in a joint iwi-hapu trust, ownership of which would be split 50-50 split between Ngāi Takoto and three hapu of Ngati Kāhu, another Far North iwi with connections to the land.

The Crown would then reimburse Ngāi Takoto for the purchase and in exchange, the council would be given a free lease on the land to continue operating the airport.

Kaitāia Farmers store manager Josh Kirby, the new chairman of the Kaitāia Business Association, said it was wonderful for the business community and the Far North that the airport’s future has been secured.

He said the deal that guaranteed the airport’s future, after years of concerns it could close, was great news.

“The KBA hasn’t been involved in that [deal] so I can’t comment on it from the association’s perspective, but personally, I think it’s fantastic,” Kirby said.

He said it was a vital lifeline for the area — for its hospital, community at large and business community.

Kirby said with the Far North sometimes cut off in bad-weather events — it’s happened twice in the past two years — and State Highway 1 through the Mangamukas closed for repairs, the airport was a vital link to the rest of the country.

While the airport future guarantee was great news, he said it was no use getting people to visit Kaitāia if they did not feel safe on its streets.

“I believe one of the biggest issues at the moment is actually security and safety within the CBD and surrounding areas. Both from KBA perspective and a personal perspective as a business operator on Commerce St,” Kirby said.

“There is a growing sense among those who work and shop in the CBD that it is becoming less safe to visit. We need to work on changing that. The KBA supports the growing CCTV network, which is there to help prevent and investigate crime in and around our BID [Business Improvement District] member businesses.”

He said KBA was also working on securing funding for a security patrol within the CBD to support businesses with prevention of antisocial behaviour such as retail theft and disorderly behaviour.

‘’We want those who visit the CBD to feel safe. Those customers and visitors who feel safer in town will stay longer and that’s of benefit to those businesses in and around the CBD,’’ he said.

KBA had a presentation at its AGM from Civil Defence worker Sarah Boniface, who talked about the need for a civil defence business contingency plan for the area’s businesses. Boniface spoke about encouraging businesses to have a contingency plan in place for adverse events like weather or tsunami warnings.

‘’We’re looking at how that could work in the event that an adverse event impacts on the CBD. Is that more working from home, or reducing hours? It’s really important that we get that resilience planning done.’’

Another issue facing businesses was getting staff, and the KBA had a scholarship programme, with $1200 of funding available to help BID and associate members take on a new apprentice or trainee.

The funds can be used to help with training, or tools and equipment. A great opportunity to provide a member of the community with an employment opportunity and potentially a career. Applications close October 31 and can be accessed at www.kaitaia.co.nz/scholarship/



