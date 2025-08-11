Gedye said she and at least 11 neighbours had suffered nearly 30 punctures or damaged tyres in all since the resurfacing.

She worried about getting a puncture on her way home from work in the dark.

Gedye said her community was generally poor. Many locals – especially pensioners – struggled to afford the current increased cost of living, let alone ongoing tyre repairs.

“The least KDC could do is reimburse affected residents,” she said.

Kareia Manukau has lived on Arapaoa Rd for the past four years and said he has come to expect tyre and wheel damage as a result of the annual resurfacing.

Manukau had given up complaining to the council, claiming the height of its response had only ever been an apology – never any offer of reimbursement.

The roadworker and former quarry worker believed the metal used was unprocessed “scalpings”, which were “razor sharp” because the metal hadn’t gone through a final smoothing process.

Manukau claimed it was twice the recommended size for roading and believed it should have been compacted with a roller, topped with a finer grade of metal, then compressed again.

He said anyone who drove a vehicle lighter than a 4WD on the re-metalled surface faced a high risk of getting a puncture, which meant weekly tasks like grocery shopping were “scary” for locals given the prospect of further tyre damage adding to their bill.

Manukau recently helped a neighbour stranded with two punctures and has taken five other neighbours’ spare tyres in for repair as they had no way to get to the tyre shop themselves.

Hamlin Rd is one of several rural roads around Tinopai that Kaipara District Council recently re-metalled. Photo / Rachael Gedye

He was concerned the situation would make the already remote Tinopai community feel even more isolated and worried whether emergency services could reach them if needed.

KDC said it maintains a level of service for emergency access in partnership with its roading contractor and engages with emergency services when required.

The council also has contingency plans, including alternate routes, temporary access or emergency grading, should roads become compromised.

Manukau said recent rain had washed gravel off the road, which had reduced the chance of punctures but filled roadside drains, turning the roads themselves into drains.

He said property owners in the area paid up to $5000 in rates each year, for which, in his opinion, they got nothing but rarely needed maintenance of one streetlight outside their local marae and this annual resurfacing that inevitably cost ratepayers more through tyre repairs.

“There’s no help out here, we struggle along, and life goes on. Every household will have the same kōrero to tell you,” he said.

Tyre shops in Dargaville confirmed a surge in work over the past few weeks caused by the recently re-metalled roads. Some tyres had arrived with chunks of sharp metal lodged in them, staff said.

One tyre shop said it had repaired tyres on 10 fleet vehicles during that time – some vehicles more than once.

The problem was “definitely happening”, a staff member at another tyre shop said.

Shops said a tyre should typically last around 40,000km. While a basic puncture repair costs around $30-$40, damage caused by rough metal was often more severe, requiring tyre and wheel-rim replacements. With tyres ranging from $150 to $1200 and rims typically costing at least $200, the expense – not covered by insurance – can be substantial.

A Kaipara District Council spokeswoman said a claims process was already under way for affected motorists. Claims would be assessed on a case-by-case basis, as per KDC’s liability procedures.

Motorists were encouraged to submit evidence of any damage so it could investigate further.

The council acknowledged the performance of the new road surface did not meet the expected outcomes.

The spokeswoman said its roading maintenance contractor was working with the supplier to investigate whether the metal used met required specifications.

The council said roading was one of the largest investments it makes with ratepayer funds, especially in rural areas, and that roading had been prioritised in its current Long Term Plan.

The council said it was committed to improving service delivery and ensuring communities see real value from their rates.

It was reviewing whether the same material was used in areas such as Matakohe, Paparoa and Maungaturoto, and remedial action was under way.

It confirmed changes to future resealing projects were already being implemented, and a formal investigation report with recommendations would be made public once complete.

Regarding drainage, the council said this was a critical part of its maintenance programme, with side drains and culverts inspected on scheduled cycles.

The council acknowledged runoff patterns could change after roadworks and said its roading team was reassessing known trouble spots.

