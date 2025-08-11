Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Rural Kaipara residents affected by road-metal damage want council reimbursement

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Rocks like razors – some of Kaipara's rural residents have needed multiple puncture and tyre repairs after the district council re-metalled their roads. Photo / Rachael Gedye

Rocks like razors – some of Kaipara's rural residents have needed multiple puncture and tyre repairs after the district council re-metalled their roads. Photo / Rachael Gedye

Razor-sharp rural roads in a remote Kaipara settlement are leaving residents afraid to drive – and calling for compensation.

Locals say Kaipara District Council’s (KDC) re-metalling of rural roads in mid-July caused repeated punctures and tyre damage. Many believe the council should reimburse them for repair costs.

The council confirmed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save