Police are making inquiries into threatening behaviour at a school on Opuna Rd, Pouto this morning.

A school in Kaipara District has been placed under a “precautionary” lockdown following threats to harm a staff member this morning.

Police said that they were notified by school staff about a “threatening behaviour” incident around 10am. And were currently making enquiries at a school on Opuna Rd, Pouto.

The Advocate understands that the school officials decided to implement a lockdown after a 42-year-old female, known to the school, had allegedly threatened to kill the principal.

While the threats were made on Wednesday, the woman had intended to act today.

A police spokesperson said that officers were now at the school to understand the “full circumstances” of the situation.

“Prosecution action will be considered if any offences are identified,” the spokesperson said.

The Advocate has reached out to the school for comment.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.



