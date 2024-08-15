Kaipara ratepayers face $25k bill after Māori ward abolished

Kaipara District Council is continuing a $25,000 review of its political structure despite a legal challenge over its Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward abolition.
The review is required under new government legislation after the council became the first in New Zealand to can its Māori electoral area. It determines the number and balance of councillors and wards across the Kaipara district ahead of the 2025 local government elections.
Almost 18,500 Kaipara voters will get to vote in the new-look political structure in October next year after Kaipara District Council (KDC) on August 7 became the first council to abolish its Māori ward, at an extraordinary meeting in Mangawhai - one week after new Government legislation enabled this.
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua filed an application just ahead of the August 7 meeting for a High Court judge to review aspects of the consultation process the council followed in canning its Māori ward.
“For now, under the relevant legislation (the Local Government Electoral legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies Amendment Act 2024) the council must take the next step in the process.”
The application has been scheduled to be heard in the High Court on September 11, as a matter of urgency.
In a statement on Wednesday, August 7, just ahead of the KDC meeting, the rūnanga said it had been left with no choice but to file the judicial review proceedings against the council.
A rūnanga spokesperson said the proceedings had been filed on behalf of the Ngāti Whātua iwi, hapū, groupings and uri of the Kaipara including hapū Te Uri o Hau, Te Roroa and Te Kuihi Kai Raupō.
The statement said the rūnanga represented local Māori but had not been consulted over disestablishing KDC’s Māori ward, as was required under the Local Government Act as part of good council decision making including input from local Māori.
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua, Te Uri o Hau, Te Roroa and Te Kuihi needed time to bring their uri together to gather their views, before responses on their behalf were given to the council.
That was not optional on their part. It was important because they could not speak at the extraordinary meeting until after having had a chance to get feedback from their respective groups.
Marris said the council would be making no further comment on the matter.
Local Democracy Reporting Northland has sought judicial review and injunction application details from the High Court.
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua has been approached for post-meeting comment.