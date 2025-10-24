Advertisement
Kaipara Mayor Jonathan Larsen survives recount challenge from councillor Snow Tane

Susan Botting
Local Democracy Reporter·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

New Kaipara Mayor Jonathan Larsen has survived a vote recount challenge.

Kaipara Mayor Jonathan Larsen has avoided facing a recount of votes for the top job after a legal challenge by one of his councillors.

High Court Judge Kevin Kelly on Friday dismissed a judicial vote recount application from Snow Tane, who missed out on his bid for the mayoralty by

