Kaipara Mayor Jonathan Larsen survives recount challenge from councillor Snow Tane

Larsen said, subject to the outcome of those two applications, the swearing-in ceremony was set for November 12 at Matakohe.
He said the two outstanding applications were similar to Tane’s and he expected a judge would rule correspondingly.
Previous Ōtamatea General Ward councillor and election candidate Mark Vincent is seeking a judicial recount decision after missing out by two votes on being re-elected to one of the area’s two seats.
Ash Nayyar has also lodged a judicial recount decision for the Wairoa General Ward after missing out on one of three seats by 187 votes. Two other candidates were ahead of him in the count that was topped by Lambeth.
Nayyar also missed out on the mayoralty.
KDC’s governance table is now filled by Mayor Larsen, Deputy Mayor Lambeth and the councillors look set to be former mayor Craig Jepson, Luke Canton, Nathan, Denise Rogers, Mike Schimanski, Tane and Rachael Williams.