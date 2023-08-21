Stop Co-Governance leader Julian Batchelor (top right) speaking at the July 26 Kaipara District Council meeting. Photo / YouTube

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson says he did not mislead his council when controversial figure Julian Batchelor, leader of the Stop Co-Governance movement, spoke at a meeting last month.

The mayor faced claims from some attendees that he had both personally invited Batchelor to speak and had disclosed that another speaker would be discussing co-governance.

Both the mayor and Batchelor confirmed the Stop Co-Governance leader made the request himself and that Jepson did inform him Aotea Liberation League co-founder Pere Huriwai-Seger planned to speak about co-governance.

Eyebrows were raised when Batchelor appeared at a full council meeting on July 26 via webcam and rebutted concerns Huriwai-Seger raised about the Stop Co-Governance Tour’s visit to Whangārei on August 6.

When asked about his application to speak, the mayor answered for him, saying he had made the request earlier that morning. Correspondence released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act read like Jepson had asked him to attend.

“Hi it’s Julian Batchelor here [sic]. Craig Jepson has asked me to talk to you. Please send me a link to the video call this morning as Craig wants me to appear,” an email to the council read.

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora (Ngāti Whātua, Te Roroa, Ngāti Wai, Ngāpuhi) believed based on the official information that Jepson asked Batchelor to speak.

She believed if the mayor had asked Batchelor, then that went against the principles of transparency and accountability outlined in the council’s standing orders.

But Batchelor told the Advocate what he meant by “Craig wants me to appear” was that Jepson had already verbally approved his request over the phone.

The mayor, as the meeting’s chairperson, has the power to allow last-minute requests from members of the public wanting to address the council.

Jepson told Batchelor to make his request through the correct channels, which he did.

“I did not mislead my council,” Jepson said.

The mayor said he confirmed to Batchelor Huriwai-Seger would be speaking on co-governance.

Batchelor said the pair had been talking over the phone about “general issues in life” when Jepson mentioned the Aotea Liberation League was presenting at the council meeting.

“That sparked my interest. I asked if I could speak as well. Craig advised that this was possible and that he thought it was a good idea for me to attend...”

Huriwai-Seger believed this crossed a professional boundary. He had felt uncomfortable during the meeting when Batchelor directly addressed his earlier comments.

Jepson said no professional boundary exists in that regard.

“That information is not publicly excluded. I am frequently asked which speakers will be presenting,” he said.

Huriwai-Seger said the big issue for him was that it appeared to him the mayor was platforming someone who he believes is “trying to muddy the waters” around the country’s understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi “in a divisive way”.

Jepson said he believes in free speech and makes no apologies for Batchelor presenting on co-governance at the meeting.

“The subject is important, and all views in our democratic environment should be able to be heard.”

