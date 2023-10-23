Kaikohe's Dahlia Kids, Milly (left), 12, Gracie, 11, and Lexi Ives, 8, have a book about their exploits published.

A Northland mum and her three daughters have launched a book reflecting on their three-year journey from botanic novices to setting up a pick-your-own dahlia farm on a converted Girl Guides campground at Awarua south of Kaikohe.

The book, The Dahlia Kids, launches on November 11 at the Ngāwha Innovation and Enterprise Park, where the kids themselves — Milly 12, Gracie, 11, and Lexi, 8 — along with mum Jen Ives will give an interactive talk followed by a book signing, home-made nibbles with pink lemonade, dahlia seedling giveaways and prizes.

Printed in October after six months of writing, The Dahlia Kids tells the story of the Ives family starting a flower farm completely from scratch — including the tale of how the family settled on dahlias as their flower of choice and chose homeschooling on a run-down, rural bush property 10 minutes south of Kaikohe.

From their humble beginnings, they built the successful flower farm from scratch, overcoming obstacles that included cyclones, droughts and lockdown. The book also covers the struggle of raising three daughters as a solo mum with no connections in the region.

The family flower farm, called The Green Footed Kiwi, was inspired by a single pretty flower Jen showed her daughters on social media a few years ago. It wasn’t long before the girls grew their own dahlias, won prizes at a Northland A&P Show and received a pack of seeds in the post.

“The book is about the infectious enthusiasm the Dahlia Kids give off as they let their flower-filled photos walk you through their property detailing their journey, their experiments, successes and failures — their perseverance and hard work is heart-warming,” Ives said.

Kaikohe mum Jen Ives and her daughters will launch their book The Dahlia Kids, on November 11.

“The book represents hard work and a true Kiwi lifestyle in which family and teamwork are central. I wrote it because I wanted to inspire others to think up ideas, however crazy they are, and find a way to go out and just do them. Start an idea and see where it takes you. The benefits of learning and spending time together with your children are boundless.

“Our lifestyle is a bit unique in that the girls are homeschooled, they do all their learning through the dahlia business they have set up themselves. Seven years ago, I came to Northland as a newly divorced single mum with three children under 5, not knowing anyone. I made the decision to throw myself and my children into new life experiences. Dahlias were a little unexpected, but I can’t think of any other way of life I would rather be living. Dahlias, homeschooling and this unusual lifestyle have created a community of support around us and have changed us all for the better.”

Second-eldest child Gracie said making the book had been “a once-in-a-lifetime journey for me”.

“I have learnt lots from writing everything we have done over the last three years down on paper, and it has made me realise how unique our lifestyle is and how it has made me the person I am today. I’m pleased Mum found a way to buy our property. I couldn’t think of a better way to grow up,” Gracie said.

“Be careful, an idea can get big very quickly,” sister Lexi said.

“A tiny garden can turn into a huge garden in three years. Make sure you have enough space if you want to start growing dahlias.”



