He appeared for sentencing in the Whangārei District Court on Thursday to face 22 charges of serious family violence.

At the trial in August, the court heard from the victims about beatings they endured that involved weapons such as extension cords, steel poles, a glass and a broomstick.

One child had her head rammed into a wall so hard, the wall broke.

The mother was also assaulted repeatedly when she did not do as he requested and the Crown said she would not retaliate as she did not want the children to witness further violence.

The children had reportedly disclosed the abuse to aunties, uncles and grandparents who did nothing and even once extended family members witnessed him beating the youngest but still allegedly did nothing.

It was not until one of the children arrived at school with fresh marks on her body from an alleged beating with an extension cord that the father was arrested.

The girl said in an evidential interview when she showed her teacher the bruises he responded, “This isn’t healthy”.

Crown lawyer Danette Cole told the jury the father had frequent bad moods and could be set off by the slightest thing such as the dishes not being done.

But lawyer for the accused, Martin Hislop, said his client denied the abuse and the children were disciplined but not to the extent they alleged.

However, at his sentencing, he said he was now remorseful.

“He was hiding from what was before him ... he had a realisation after trial what he had put them through,” Hislop submitted.

Judge Gene Tomlinson said he was torn by the man’s remorse and didn’t buy it.

It was revealed at sentencing the man had suffered systemic abuse as a child from adults assigned to look after him which affected his adult years.

“I’m not surprised you have gone on to repeat harm. I can’t help but question why, given your own history, you did this?” Judge Tomlinson questioned.

The victims did not submit victim impact statements but Judge Tomlinson said it was clear by the evidence they gave at trial the impact it had on them.

The man was sentenced to four years and seven months’ imprisonment.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.