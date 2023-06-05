A police officer stands guard at the Taraire St home where Linda Woods was murdered on Thursday.

A police officer stands guard at the Taraire St home where Linda Woods was murdered on Thursday.

Police investigating the murder of Kaikohe grandmother Linda Woods will be asking men who fit the description of the killer to give DNA samples after a breakthrough in the case yesterday.

Police opened a homicide investigation after Woods, 71, died after a struggle with an intruder who then fled barefoot, leaving his shoes behind.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said police believe it started as a “sexually motivated burglary”.

Police yesterday revealed they have made a breakthrough, having collected a DNA profile from the scene that is believed to be linked to the offender.

“This is a significant piece of evidence, and allows us to begin a new phase of our investigation,” Johnston said.

“We are determined to find this offender so we can get some answers for the victim’s family, and put the community’s minds at rest. Police are now making plans to request DNA samples from men who fit the age range and description of the offender so we can eliminate them from our enquiries.”

Police’s message to the offender is to come forward as soon as possible.

”We are confident we will identify you at some point. You can lessen the impact of your actions by coming forward now,’’ he said. ”It’s the right thing to do for this family, who have already suffered so much. It’s the right thing to do for our community, who are rightly alarmed after this incident. We are ready to talk to you – just come forward.”

Police have released an image of a man wanted for the killing and have set up a dedicated information line after the grandmother was killed in her Taraire St home on Thursday while trying to protect other whānau members who were in the house at the time.

Johnston said police believe it started as a “sexually motivated burglary”.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said the revelation that Woods’ death in Kaikohe may have begun as a “sexually motivated burglary” is “highly disturbing”.

Tepania urged the community to be “extra vigilant”.

“This is just another blow on top of these tragic circumstances for our community. We continue to send our aroha to Linda and her grieving whānau.”

Kaikohe woman Linda Woods has been remembered as a kind and wonderful person.

Police were called to a Taraire St property in Kaikohe at 11.41pm on Thursday, after reports of an intruder being located inside the property.

Johnston said police now believe the incident to have started as a sexually motivated burglary.

“This belief is founded on a few key pieces of evidence gathered over the past few days. All occupants of the home are female, and we anticipate the offender has targeted the property for this reason.”

The offender was discovered hiding in one of the occupant’s bedrooms, and during the interview process the occupants told police of a “pattern of odd occurrences at the property” leading up to the incident.

“This includes clothing being discovered disturbed, and interference with sensor lights and porch light bulbs,” Johnston said.

Police have released this image of a man wanted for the murder of Kaikohe woman Linda Woods after he was found in the home on Thursday.

“An incident was also reported at the property in 2022 which involved someone reaching in through a bedroom window.”

While police did not currently have evidence the incident was connected, it could not be ruled out, he said.

Police have set up a dedicated phone number so anyone wanting to get information to investigators can do so quickly and easily. People can speak with someone from the investigations team by calling 0800 LINDAW (0800 546329), or on 105 if they can’t get through on the 0800 number. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Woods’ niece Shianne Maaka said her two daughters, who witnessed the home invasion, were traumatised after seeing their nan being beaten.

“My daughters were there. They were the ones trying to fight him off,” Maaka said.

Police investigating the death of dialysis patient Linda Woods in a Kaikohe home invasion say the killer left behind these US13 sized shoes.

“Not only were they fighting for their lives and trying their hardest to deal with that man, and then Aunty Linda goes in and they have to see him bashing her.

“He ripped out ... those tubes up her nose, the breathing ones.

“[One daughter], she was the one that put the biggest fight up. They’re both not good at the moment. [One] is going through a breakdown, shaking and scratching. I’ve never seen it. She’s really traumatised.”

A video taken in the house caught the man as he ran out and police have released the photo saying the video is very short and only captures the offender from behind, however from the still image people can get a good impression of his age, build and the style of his upper clothing.

“If you recognise this man, or if you know someone who matches the description of an older man aged 40-60, with short, grey-speckled, possibly curly hair, Māori or Polynesian and with a solid build, please, we need you to speak with us.”

Johnston said police hoped the images would jog someone’s memory from Thursday night, when Woods died in her home which she shared with four generations of her female whānau.

The offender’s shorts had come off during a struggle with the house occupants as he tried to flee. A pair of shoes were also found placed on the ground outside the property.

“They are size US13 New Balance Versi Comfort Ride sneakers, colour dark grey and black.”

The pair of cut-off jean shorts an alleged murderer left behind in the Kaikohe home where Linda Woods was killed.

“We have every confidence that someone in our Kaikohe community knows this man. We are urging you to do the right thing and come forward to us.

“Additionally, if you saw this man around the time of the incident and have any information about him or his movements, please also get in touch.

“Along with the shorts, he was wearing a dark-coloured basketball-style singlet, with thin red and white piping around the sleeves and collar.”



