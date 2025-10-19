Advertisement
Kaikohe death: Person found unconscious in water dies

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Police say the person was unable to be revived and died at the scene. Photo / NZME

A person has died after they were found unconscious in a body of water in the Far North this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a property on Browns Rd in Kaikohe at around 10.30am.

“Sadly, the person was not able to be revived and

