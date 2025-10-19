Police say the person was unable to be revived and died at the scene. Photo / NZME

A person has died after they were found unconscious in a body of water in the Far North this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a property on Browns Rd in Kaikohe at around 10.30am.

“Sadly, the person was not able to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police said their thoughts were with the person’s family, whom Victim Support was offering help.

The death has been referred to the coroner.