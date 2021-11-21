Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Kai Iwi Lakes Campgrounds fully booked over Christmas period

Avina Vidyadharan
By
5 mins to read
Predominantly Northland campers have booked the Pine Beach and Promenade Point camping grounds at Kai Iwi Lakes for the summer holidays. Photo / File, Supplied

While Kai Iwi Lakes campground is fully booked out for the Christmas period, district leaders are concerned about low vaccination numbers possibly spreading Covid-19.

Currently, the period between December 25 and January 11 is sold

