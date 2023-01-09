Juicy Fest kicked off the New Zealand and Australia tour at Park Islands Tremain Field in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Juicy Fest kicked off the New Zealand and Australia tour at Park Islands Tremain Field in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A music festival full of international superstars is coming to Whangārei this week - if the region can avoid the bad weather forecast which has already cancelled one of the gigs.

Juicy Festival 2023 is a one-day touring music festival featuring some of the biggest American RnB and hip-hop artists from the late 90s and early 2000s.

Artists in the lineup include Grammy award-winners Nelly, Ne-Yo and Mya, along with Ja Rule, Bow Wow, Xzibit, Pretty Ricky, Mya, Twista, Chingy, and Lloyd.

The festival is scheduled for eight shows across Australia and New Zealand this summer including Napier, Palmerston North, Auckland, Whangārei, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Flava 106FM and Culture Kings are bringing Juicy Fest to Whangārei’s Semenoff Stadium on January 11.

Heavy rain forecast for the Bay of Plenty led to the second show of the tour being cancelled in Tauranga on January 6. As many as 15,000 people were expected to attend the event.

Civil Defence is urging North Island residents to keep an eye on ex-tropical cyclone Hale, with the East Coast expecting a direct hit from the approaching storm.

Easterly swells of up to six metres are forecast to pound eastern-facing coasts from Northland to Wairarapa on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seventeen people were arrested at the festival last week in Napier, out of the approximately 9000 people the event attracted.

A large police and security presence was on hand throughout the show, and police confirmed there were 17 arrests for mainly disorder and trespass offences.

Juicy Fest promoter Glenn Meikle praised the work of all those involved in the event, from the cleaners to the production team, and said it was overall a “massive success”.

“We had about 9000 people at the Napier show and while it is very unfortunate to hear that 17 of them were arrested for disorder and trespassing, the large majority, however, were well-behaved and were there for the positive experience we aimed to create through Juicy Fest.”

Among the performing artists is Ne-Yo, whose second studio album, Because of You, received the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008.

Mya is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress who found worldwide success with the singles Case of the Ex and Free in 2000.

The organisers of the tour were forced to make a statement last year after rampant online rumours spread that the festival was a scam.

“We want to assure all of our current and future ticket holders that all artists included on our lineup have confirmed their attendance on all tour dates with us,” the festival organisers said in a statement on the official website in August last year.

The gates open at Whangārei’s Semenoff Stadium at 1pm. The first act begins at 2pm and the event finishes at 9.30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased from the Juicy Festival website or Ticketspace. The event is R18.

