Lock Josh Goodhue will lead the Northland Taniwha against North Harbour at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Athletic lock Josh Goodhue will wear the captain's armband for the Northland Taniwha, while Rivez Reihana and Rob Rush will play their blazer games (15 caps) against North Harbour.

Tomorrow's Bunnings Warehouse NPC clash at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei shapes up as a crucial match for both teams as they try to climb up the Evens Conference ladder and leapfrog leaders Canterbury and Auckland.

Northland have an advantage as the team are a point ahead of North Harbour and have played one less game.

A win this weekend will put Northland in good stead before heading for two tough away games, against Tasman in Nelson and Bay of Plenty in Tauranga just four days later.

Their last home game, against Manawatu on October 2, has been shifted from Whangārei to Kaikohe to ensure Semenoff Stadium is in good nick for the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup matches.

Northland head coach George Konia is pleased with how his players trained this week, and how they were looking forward to Sunday's match rather than looking too much further ahead.

His team were focused on reducing unforced errors and the number of penalties they conceded in their heavy loss to Canterbury in Christchurch - their second defeat in the competition.

Winning the aerial contest, playing in the right parts of the field, getting their set piece right, defending well and when opportunities opened up, pulling the trigger and launching attacks that yielded the desired results, will all be part of the game plan this weekend.

Like Canterbury, Konia said North Harbour were another quality side that would have analysed areas Northland struggled in last weekend but it was up to his players not to let the opposition have a sniff.

Depending on where Northland finishes up on the points table, the Taniwha could host one of the qualifiers next month.

Konia said his side was fortunate to again play in Kaikohe where the Taniwha last played in 2020 and beat Waikato.

Rivez Reihana's unerring boot will be vital for Northland to overcome North Harbour tomorrow. Photo / Supplied

In-form Liam Hallam-Eames will pair Goodhue at lock on Sunday and Bruce Kauika-Petersen slots in at hooker in place of the injured Matt Moulds.

Props Jarred Adams and Sila Puafisi complete the front row. Rush packs down at the boot of the scrum and forms a formidable loose forward trio alongside openside flanker Matt Matich and the ever-reliable Sam McNamara.

The trusted halves pair of Reihana and Sam Nock will start while the rest of the backline is largely predictable.

Wingers Heremaia Murray and Jone Macilai, midfield pair Blake Hohaia and Tamati Tua, and fullback Pisi Leilua have all been picked to start the match that kicks off at 4.35pm.

Veteran Rene Ranger returns to the squad but will sit on the bench, together with Lisati Milo-Harris, centurion Ross Wright, Coree Te Whata-Colley, Fono Esile, Allan Craig, Jonah Mau'u and Johnny Cooper.

Regular skipper Tom Robinson is still out injured, as well as Sam Caird, Jack Goodhue, Chris Apoua, Josh Moorby and Moulds.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Brady Rush are unavailable for selection due to All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens duties respectively.

Northland has so far beaten Taranaki, Wellington, Auckland and Southland and lost to Waikato and Canterbury.

Entry for kids under 14 tomorrow is free in general admission.

Tickets can be purchased through www.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/northland-vs-north-harbour/whangārei/tickets. Gates open at 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Northland Vikings Under-18s will be looking for their second win from three games when they take on North Harbour U18s at 1pm tomorrow at the Kamo Rugby Club ground.