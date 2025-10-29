Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

John Williamson: Is Govt’s boy racer crackdown a sledgehammer to crack a walnut?

John Williamson
Opinion by
Northern Advocate columnist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read
John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and Northland Road Safety Trust.

If you see yourself as a boy racer and want to be antisocial with it, there’s a law coming your way, and it’s not on your side. Photo / 123rf

If you see yourself as a boy racer and want to be antisocial with it, there’s a law coming your way, and it’s not on your side. Photo / 123rf

“Were you ever a hoon in your younger days?” I innocently asked some bowling club colleagues earlier this week.

“What do you mean?” came the indignant reply.

“Well, did you try to soup up your early cars, holes in the exhaust, twin carbs, modify the manifold, and then

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save