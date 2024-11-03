New Focus New Zealand director and senior careers practitioner Muriel Willem was unsurprised by the statistics.

“Numerous redundancies have occurred, especially in the health but also in the primary sector and manufacturing industries, due to rising electricity costs.

We have seen factories significantly reduce operations or temporarily halt production both locally and in other regions, and sadly, several have closed permanently. As a result, we’ve observed job seekers relocating to Northland in search of more affordable housing and a lower cost of living.”

She described a “significant drop” in the number of advertised vacancies despite a surge in the number of job seekers.

“While casual and part-time opportunities are increasing, the number of permanent positions is declining, creating challenges for job seekers dealing with rising living costs and higher mortgage repayments.”

She said New Focus clients often struggle to find long-term employment since Covid-19 disruption and many businesses had not fully recovered.

The longer individuals were out of work lowered confidence and created a “challenging cycle” where job seekers felt anxious about applying for positions, questioned their skills and feared disappointment, she said.

People Potential chief executive Bronwyn Ronayne said during times of economic trouble employers were less likely to take a risk on someone or hesitant to employ at all.

“I think Northland is the most beautiful place in the world to live but I think the downside of that is that when there’s talk of the economy being in trouble, we’re the first to feel the effects and last to come out of that.”

Companies being cautious with their spending equalled more cautious employing, she said.

The region was one with many small to medium businesses and when it’s a financially tough time it can be a “fine line” between keeping the doors open.

Ronayne said People Potential had seen a growth in the number of young people looking to develop themselves, but it was a common misconception the agency was only there for young people.

“If you’re genuinely out there applying for jobs and getting rejections it can be really disheartening, but if you’re doing something in the community [like] doing a programme with us, it’s still moving forward.”

What to do if you find yourself without a job

At a time when redundancies are common and companies tighten their pockets, people across the region are finding themselves jobless. So how do you get out of the slump?

New Focus’ Muriel Willem shares some tips.

Seek career support

Being between jobs offers a unique opportunity to engage with a career practitioner who can assess a jobseekers situation and review their transferable skills.

Reflecting on work values can also help identify what matters most in a job, whether its opportunities for growth, company culture or work-life balance.

“These invaluable services are offered for free through Direct Career Services, making them accessible to everyone in the community and across the motu. No one has to navigate this challenging period alone,” Willem says.

Add to your skills

Adaptability is crucial in a challenging job market.

“Many clients take advantage of this time to upskill by pursuing micro-credentials in areas of interest.

“These short-focused courses can significantly enhance your employability and make you a more attractive candidate in the current competitive job market.”

Investing in professional development can also increase confidence and equip you with the latest knowledge and skills.

“Practice and preparation are essential for standing out in a competitive job market. Job seekers should seek support to create a professional CV and cover letter,” Willem says.

Volunteering is a good way to not only acquire new skills but fill your CV with meaningful community involvement instead of leaving an unexplained gap.

Prepare, prepare, prepare

LinkedIn can be a valuable tool for connecting with others in your field and showcasing your skills.

If you use Facebook for applications make sure your profile is professional - review your photos as employers may use your page to assess your character and company fit.

Practice and preparation are also key for standing out - and that includes creating a professional CV and cover letter.

“Crafting a CV is an art; each one should be tailored to the specific role you’re applying for - generic versions won’t make the cut. If unsure, get professional help.”

Practise self-care

“Being a jobseeker can be extremely stressful and, at times, demoralising, so prioritising self-care is crucial. It’s important to look after your mental and emotional well-being during this transition, as it may take days, weeks, or even months to secure employment,” Willem says.

It’s a good time to reflect on any challenges you may have faced in previous jobs so you can prepare yourself with tools and insights needed to navigate new challenges.

Use your network to let others know you’re on the lookout for a job and surround yourself with support from trusted individuals who can support you.

Taking the time for self-care and personal growth can make a difference in your job search experience and overall job satisfaction, Willem said.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.











