JDubb Wilson takes out top Northland forestry award

Northland Forestry Skilled Professional of the Year and Breaker Out Excellence Award winner James (JDubb Yo) Wilson.

Diversity, strength and professionalism all came to the fore in the 2021 Northland Forestry Awards, where a colourful James Wilson walked off with the top award as the Skilled Professional of the Year.

Wilson, a breaker out for Rosewarne Contracting and better known as JDubb Yo who loves nothing more than to spread positive vibes through the industry, also won the Breaker Out Excellence Award.

He was a unanimous choice from judges Nick Jessop, Brett Gilmore and Mandie Skipps who were impressed with the calibre shown amongst a solid number of nominations this year.

Judges described Wilson as an "amazing professional bushman" who was humble with an incredibly high work standard and someone who was always focused on health and safety.

He had done plenty of good for the wider industry and had led his team through some of the toughest country in Northland, keeping them all safe and morale high. He had initially contemplated a career as an engineer, but soon changed his mind and followed in the footsteps of his father into forestry.

It was a great award for Rosewarne Contracting, with Scott Ringrose also winning the Harvesting Excellence crown with the other awards well spread across the region.

Judges were excited to see an exceptional number of wood processing nominations and tipped their hats to the women in forestry, saying some had to overcome a few extra challenges to do their job.

Leevon (Libby) Popata from Mold Logging Ltd won the hotly contested category.

Popata was described as a woman with a real "can-do" attitude who balanced a busy home life with her work. From modest beginnings, she has achieved notable success through hard work and training.

As a foreman on a high-production ground-based harvesting crew, Libby has transformed the culture within. Those who work with her say she has reignited the fun in their work.

The Sullivan Family from Forest Protection Services won the Forestry Family of the

Year Award. They are celebrated as a family whose strong desire to do things

differently has been the driver behind their success in the industry.

They have faced many a challenge that has seen the family become even more committed to the industry with the second generation now well entrenched in the business. Family is

at the heart of this business and those who have hired the company describe them as "just amazing".

Forestry Protection Services also won the Contractor of the Year Award.

Judges also said it was great to see high-performing operators being mentors

who would only strengthen the industry for the future.

The awards were cancelled last year due to Covid and this year were postponed and then moved to a virtual platform, with comedian Jeremy Corbett hosting the online event on December 3. The awards were established in 2016 and are a true celebration of a key industry that makes an impressive economic contribution to the region.

The awards:

Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Competenz): Jordan Whitehead (Rosvall Sawmill).

Training Company/Contractor of the Year (sponsored by UDC): Anthony (Shorty) Murray (FNR Forestry 2019 Ltd).

Forestry Excellence (sponsored by Northland Forest Managers): Phil Cornelius (CPC Fencing Ltd).

Roading Excellence (sponsored by Fortuna): Robert Schrafft (JSB Construction).

Harvesting Excellence (sponsored by AB Equipment - Tigercat): Scott Ringrose (Rosewarne Contractors).

Distribution Excellence (sponsored by Pacific Motor Group): Andrew Ward (C3 Ltd).

Wood Processing Excellence (sponsored by Whangarei ITM): Ed Wilson (Northpine).

Breaker Out Excellence (sponsored by Terra Cat): James Wilson (Rosewarne Contractors).

Tree Faller Excellence (sponsored by Hancock Forest Management): Gary Wickman (Wickman Contracting.)

Woman in Forestry Excellence (sponsored by PF Olsen): Leevon (Libby) Popata (Mold Logging Ltd)

Log Truck Driver Excellence (sponsored by the Patchell Group of Companies): Reece Mist (Mike Lambert Ltd).

Emerging Talent of the Year (sponsored by North Tech Tai Tokerau Wananga): Dan Kawana Pool (Rosewarne Logging.)

Forestry Family of the Year (sponsored by Northern Forest Products): The Sullivan Family (Forest Protection Services.)

Contractor of the Year (sponsored by ISO Ltd): FPS Forestry.

Outstanding Health and Safety Management (sponsored by Summit Forests): Daron Turner (Despatch NZ Ltd) and Grimmer Contracting Ltd.

Outstanding Environmental Management (sponsored by Wise on Wood): Peter Davies-Colley (The Tree People Ltd.)

Skilled Professional of the Year (sponsored by Northland Forestry Health and Safety Group): James Wilson (Rosewarne Contractors.)