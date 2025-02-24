She said the supply from a local stream could get cloudy in heavy rain and the system was at risk from climate conditions.

The upgrade of the water reticulation system is estimated to cost $330,000. The Ministry for the Environment and Mātihetihe Marae Trust are working to finalise the budget and get the project under way as quickly as possible.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts alongside Marama Royal, the chairwoman of Pou Take Āhuarangi (climate lead for the National Iwi Chairs Forum) visited Mitimiti this month to see the marae, the system, and announce funding.

“Climate adaptation is a significant priority for the Government, being one of the five pillars of our climate strategy. It’s important we make sure infrastructure is resilient and communities across the country are well prepared,” Watts said.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts visited Mitimiti, in the Far North this month for a funding announcement to ensure a safe, reliable and clean drinking water system for the isolated community

“During Cyclone Gabrielle, we saw first-hand how marae serve as vital hubs for local communities, providing shelter, food, and support to those in need. That’s why last year, my officials and Pou Take Āhuarangi developed a joint work programme with one of the aims being to strengthen marae resilience to the impacts of climate change.

“Because of its rural location, proximity to the ocean and multiple waterways, Mātihetihe Marae has become increasingly vulnerable to the impacts of adverse and extreme weather events. This has included severe storms and flooding that have disrupted the water treatment plant and the supply of safe drinking water.”

He said the pilot project will strengthen the resilience of the Mitimiti community in the face of severe weather events.

There are 45 properties connected to the water reticulation system, including the marae and kura.

Upgrading the reticulation system will ensure safe and reliable drinking water for at least 15-20 years.

The funding will cover the costs of materials required to upgrade the reticulation system including pipes, valves, electrofusion fittings, consumables, PPE, RPE, and machinery. It will also cover a project manager, and the labour required. The project will require security measures, traffic management, trench work and skilled tradespeople.

The project could be delivered in six to eight weeks from the point of the budget, project plan, and contract being agreed, and it’s hoped to be completed by the end of June.

Campbell-Kamariera acknowledged the importance of long-term solutions for rural communities.

“Access to clean water is a fundamental right, yet we continue to face challenges with our infrastructure. This upgrade will provide real benefits and is part of the trust’s ongoing commitment to our whānau, our kura, and everyone who relies on our marae.”

Mātihetihe is the marae of Far North Mayor Moko Tepania and Campbell-Kamariera said consultation with the local community would start soon to inform them of exactly what was happening and any issues they may face, such as roading disruptions when pipes are being laid.



