Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo sees off favourite Hayden Paddon's Hyundai i20n Rally 2 at the ceremonial start of the International Rally of Whangārei in the Cameron St Laneway on Friday evening.

After more than 700 kilometres of intense racing on some of the best rallying roads in the world, there was an air of familiarity about the weekend’s International Rally of Whangārei - Kiwi ace Hayden Paddon again came out as the winner.

Paddon won the International Rally of Whangārei yesterday for the eighth time in his Rally 2 Hyundai i20N. Paddon and V8 Supercar champion Shane van Gisbergen were the two main drawcards for the event, with 48 teams entered for the rally.

The cars used ranged from Paddon’s latest international specification Rally 2 Hyundai 120N to a 1977 Mitsubishi Lancer. The rally covered almost 720km of roads, using 16 special stages of closed roads.

It was a qualifying round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC), the final round of the Pacific Cup and the second round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC).

For the full results, check out https://www.rallywhangarei.co.nz/.

Kiwi rally great Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard (back), pictured doing a quick tyre rotation at the Hikurangi refuel area on King St, Hikurangi while he was leading the International Rally of Whangārei on Saturday.

Diane Trow had a front-row view of the International Rally of Whangārei refuel area in Hikurangi, as it was right outside her King St home.

Raana Horan in his Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo on the Crow's Nest special stage in Tōwai.

Ben Hunt in his Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo on special stage three, the Crow's Nest, in Tōwai during the International Rally of Whangārei.

Anita Tawhai, Taysia Piri, Malachi Stone and Jordan Kake from T8 Traffic Control were an essential part of making sure the International Rally of Whangārei ran smoothly.

The Ngātiwai Kaumātua Kapa Haka group performs a waiata and the National Anthem as part of the ceremonial beginning of the International Rally of Whangārei.

Punters got the chance to see the competing cars in this year’s International Rally of Whangārei up close as James St was filled with rally cars on Friday evening.

International Rally of Whangārei favourite Hayden Paddon, on special stage three, the Crow's Nest in Tōwai.

Anju Chullikkattu Roosvel, Johan Galdwin Chullikkattu, five, Mikha Galdwin Chullikkattu, three, and Varghese Galdwin Chullikkattu get a pic with lead driver Hayden Paddon at the starting ceremony for the International Rally of Whangārei.