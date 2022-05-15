Northern Advocate
International Rally of Whangarei 2022: Wrap up
4 minutes to read
Whangārei car rally. Video / Michael Cunningham
The event is missing international drivers and cars again this year due to the ongoing pandemic but crowds will still see a large number of races.
SUNDAY
On Sunday Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai began the finishing ceremony, followed by Mark Chromie of Mark Chromie Motor Group, who sponsored the event.
In first place was now eight-time International Rally of Whangārei title winner, Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard, with a total time of 2:31:53.1.
Ben Hunt and co-driver Tony Rawstorn in their Skoda were runners up with a total time of 2:38:07.7.
In third place was Ari Pettigrew and co-driver Jason Farmer, with a total time of 2:39:24.5.
Kamo Scouts were on the scene to walk the podium blocks over for the winners to stand on.
Kamo Scouts kaiarahi Brian Corney said they love the opportunity the rally provides them to help out and they come back every year.
Kamo Scouts: from left to right: Ella Walker, Ryan Wilson, Grayson Putt, Levi Walker, William Anderson
SATURDAY
Saturday was action-packed with Paddon holding a lead of over three minutes 40.
Speeding past in his Hyundai New Zealand i20 AP4, he won all eight of the day's stages.
The cars were pulled into Pohe Island for service before heading out to SS7 Helena 2.
A gumboot throw competition was a change of scene for the day and provided a lot of laughs.
Then it was time to spill the bubbly for the winners of the NZRC Category 5.
FRIDAY
About 1000 spectators gathered on and underneath the Te Matau ā Pohe bridge to get a look at the event on Friday night.
All of the cars lined up on the bridge for the Ceremonial Start, which was opened by Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai.
Drivers and co-drivers signed autographs for fans while petrol-heads had the chance to get up close to the cars.