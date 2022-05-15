15 May, 2022 01:52 AM 4 minutes to read

Whangārei car rally. Video / Michael Cunningham

The event is missing international drivers and cars again this year due to the ongoing pandemic but crowds will still see a large number of races.

SUNDAY

On Sunday Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai began the finishing ceremony, followed by Mark Chromie of Mark Chromie Motor Group, who sponsored the event.

In first place was now eight-time International Rally of Whangārei title winner, Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard, with a total time of 2:31:53.1.

Ben Hunt and co-driver Tony Rawstorn in their Skoda were runners up with a total time of 2:38:07.7.

In third place was Ari Pettigrew and co-driver Jason Farmer, with a total time of 2:39:24.5.

Kamo Scouts were on the scene to walk the podium blocks over for the winners to stand on.

Kamo Scouts kaiarahi Brian Corney said they love the opportunity the rally provides them to help out and they come back every year.

Winners stand on the podium at the Whangārei Rally finishing ceremony. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Runners up Ben Hunt and co-driver Tony Rawstorn in their Skoda at the Whangārei Rally finishing ceremony. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Rally finishing ceremony was supported by Kamo Scouts members. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kamo Scouts: from left to right: Ella Walker, Ryan Wilson, Grayson Putt, Levi Walker, William Anderson

Whangārei Rally finishing ceremony trophies and bubbles. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Winners celebrate with champagne on the podium at the Whangārei Rally finishing ceremony. Photo / Michael Cunningham

SATURDAY

Saturday was action-packed with Paddon holding a lead of over three minutes 40.

Speeding past in his Hyundai New Zealand i20 AP4, he won all eight of the day's stages.

The cars were pulled into Pohe Island for service before heading out to SS7 Helena 2.

A gumboot throw competition was a change of scene for the day and provided a lot of laughs.

Then it was time to spill the bubbly for the winners of the NZRC Category 5.

Matt Summerfield from Christchurch in his Mitsubishi Mirage AP4 approaches the hair pin bend, intersection of Bolero Rd and Towai Road. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Matt Summerfield from Christchurch in his Mitsubishi Mirage AP4 at the hair pin bend, intersection of Bolero Rd and Towai Road. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hayden Paddon race leader in full control on a hair pin bend, intersection of Bolero Rd and Towai Road. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hayden Paddon race leader approaches the hairpin bend, at intersection of Bolero Rd and Towai Road. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Rally, co-driver Jason Farmer has a crack at the gumboot throw at the Hikurangi refuel area. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Skoda driver and number 2 Ben Hunt has a crack at the gumboot throw at the Hikurangi refuel area. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Skoda driver and number 4 Raana Horan has a crack at the gumboot throw at the Hikurangi refuel area. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Rally, refuel area at Hikurangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

FRIDAY

About 1000 spectators gathered on and underneath the Te Matau ā Pohe bridge to get a look at the event on Friday night.

All of the cars lined up on the bridge for the Ceremonial Start, which was opened by Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai.

Drivers and co-drivers signed autographs for fans while petrol-heads had the chance to get up close to the cars.

Number 1 and race leader Hayden Paddon signs posters for fans. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kieran Blair from Tauranga in his Toyota Corolla. Photo / Michael Cunningham

John-Paul Van Der Meys from Mount Maunganui in his Ford Fiesta ST150. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Peter Farrell from Hamilton in his Mazda RX7 FD3. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Gareth Eady from Whangārei in his Toyota Starlet. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mike and Helen Cameron from Taranaki with their Classic Mitsubishi Lancer, 81 years of rally experience combined. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rally cars line up on Te Matau A Pohe before the Pohe Island stage. Photo / Michael Cunningham