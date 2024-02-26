David Lasike, from Kaitāia Digital Hub, says the Unlocking Curious Minds - The Journey of Tōhe educational programme being launched this week will use the most up-to-date technology. On the screen behind him is the computer coding for the tide and moon phases for the beach.

David Lasike, from Kaitāia Digital Hub, says the Unlocking Curious Minds - The Journey of Tōhe educational programme being launched this week will use the most up-to-date technology. On the screen behind him is the computer coding for the tide and moon phases for the beach.

An innovative new educational programme being launched in Kaitāia this week uses the most up-to-date augmented reality and virtual reality technology to take young minds on an exciting exploration of their history.

Unlocking Curious Minds - The Journey of Tōhe will use the latest groundbreaking technology to expose young minds attending the year-long programme to an important part of their history - the story of Tōhe, the visionary navigator whose legacy is embedded in the landscape of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach.

David Lasike, from Kaitāia Digital Hub, where the programme is being run from, said Unlocking Curious Minds - The Journey of Tōhe, is a transformative educational programme aimed at inspiring rangatahi through the exploration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies.

It will be launched at the Digital Hub on Thursday with chairman of the Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Management Board, Haami Piripi, who will give the introduction and provide historical knowledge of the kaupapa the programme it is about.

Lasike said the launch marks the start of a unique journey where rangatahi will delve into the rich story of Tōhe, the visionary navigator whose legacy is embedded in the landscape of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe.

The opening session will commence with a pōwhiri to welcome students, organisers, collaborators, principals, and parents/caregivers.

“It is an opportunity to come together in the spirit of whanaungatanga (kinship) and celebrate the launch of this initiative.”

Lasike said youth taking part in the programme - and it was already almost filled - would go on a unique journey, combining the latest technology to tell part an important of their history.

The Journey of Tōhe educational programme uses augmented reality and virtual reality to tell the story of the visionary navigator Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach is named after.

“Last year we had a coding classes and this year we will be moving on and using that coding, with different types of the latest technology in AR and VR. It will be exciting for the rangatahi taking part and will give them a totally new perceptive on this part of their story,” he said.

The distinctions between VR and AR come down to the devices they require and the experience itself: AR uses a real-world setting while VR is completely virtual. AR users can control their presence in the real world; VR users are controlled by the system.

Lasike said the latest technology will be incorporated into the course, which tells and important story from iwi in the area.

“Everybody knows Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach, but not everybody knows the story behind it. It will be very relevant taking kids on this historical journey and using something that’s very innovative to them and will teach concepts that will benefit them well into the future.”

Part of the course will be using drones to map the beach and students will spend plenty of time on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/Ninety Mile Beach with the drones and getting to understand the history.

Lasike said the programme was supported be Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa, Ahipara Takiwā, Auckland University, Lynker, Zealandia Consulting, and Recycle-A-Device which provided devices for the students to use.

■ Unlocking Curious Minds - The Journey of Tōhe, will be launched at Kaitāia Digital Hub on Thursday.