In pictures: Election night in Northland

Election night is always a big event, and our photographers and reporters were out and about to capture all the action. From tense moments for Te Pāti Māori’s Te Tai Tokerau candidate Mariameno Kapa-Kīngi to jubilation for National’s Grant McCallum, we were there. Click through the gallery below to see the photos.
Te Tai Tokerau seat narrowly held by Kelvin Davis, special votes yet to counted
The Labour MP is narrowly in front in the Te Tai Tokerau seat.