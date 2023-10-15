Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

In pictures: Election night in Northland

Northern Advocate
Quick Read
Labour's Angie Warren-Clark gets a hug from her campaign manager and former MP for Whangārei Dr Emily Henderson. Photo / Tania Whyte

Labour's Angie Warren-Clark gets a hug from her campaign manager and former MP for Whangārei Dr Emily Henderson. Photo / Tania Whyte

Election night is always a big event, and our photographers and reporters were out and about to capture all the action. From tense moments for Te Pāti Māori’s Te Tai Tokerau candidate Mariameno Kapa-Kīngi to jubilation for National’s Grant McCallum, we were there. Click through the gallery below to see the photos.

Dr Shane Reti and Stephanie McMillian. Photo / Tania Whyte

Image 1 of 18: Dr Shane Reti and Stephanie McMillian. Photo / Tania Whyte

Latest from Northern Advocate